Jenny McCarthy Defends Breast Implants While Paranoid About Vaccines, 'Chemtrails'

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The woman whose name is all but synonymous with anti-vaccine hysteria has breast implants.

And she’s keeping them.

Jenny McCarthy admits that she is “toxic-phobic” but is defending the apparent hypocrisy of being afraid of medicine and living in a tent while having implants.

Despite the logical inconsistency, she’s “not ready” to go natural in this one area of her life.

On her podcast, McCarthy discussed comestic treatment trends. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘A lot of people make fun of me’

On the Tuesday, November 3 episode of her podcast, McCarthy doubled down on a major inconsistency.

“I’m toxic-phobic, a lot of people make fun of me [for having implants],” she admitted.

Numerous breast implants have caused illness and infection. Sami Sheen had hers removed and they were a major suspect in Brandi Glanville’s ongoing illness.

During Tuesday’s episode — wild to talk about implants on election day, but it’s best if McCarthy’s listeners don’t participate in politics too much — she interviewed Dr. Terry Dubrow.

“Touché, you are correct,” McCarthy acknowledged, “that is one thing that I, maybe, someday, when I’m an old lady, will want to be a free bird.”

“But in this time of having to be in these dresses and stuff like that,” McCarthy began as an explanation.

“I mean, I went down dramatically, much smaller where I used to be,” she admitted. “But I am not ready for zucchini titties.”

It appears that she is referring to breasts that are small that also sag. For the record, regardless of what size or shape of breasts one or one’s partners prefer, there are options that are not implants and do not take the shape of those particular gourds.

“I’m just not there yet,” McCarthy explained.

She also told listeners: “Terry’s been doing my boobs for a very, very long time.”

Jenny McCarthy says she’s now living in a backyard tent, and honestly, we have questions. The former The View host claims mold poisoning from a "very, very old" dressing room with "air conditioning from like 1950" wrecked her health, from eyelid cysts and a root canal infection https://t.co/LezNqJtI5f — FTD News (@ftdonline) October 30, 2026

She’ll implant plastic in her body, but believes all of this wild nonsense

Motiva breast implants received FDA approval in 2024.

These are a softer version of silicone implants and are supposed to look and feel more natural, especially when moving.

McCarthy has these. Dr. Dubrow emphasized that he does not believe that these implants have anything to do with her mycotoxin poisoning diagnosis.

Yes, some implants can — to everyone’s horror — grow mold while still in the body. But there is no indication that McCarthy’s have.

Still, for a woman whose name is all but synonymous with anti-vaxxer hysteria and medical misinformation, a woman currently living in a tent because she apparently afraid to stay at a rental or hotel while her home is treated, keeping artificial implants in her breasts despite known side effects seems nuts.

McCarthy holds a number of irrational beliefs. Just last week, she explained sleeping in a tent, and mentioned that she fears “chemtrails,” which are not real.

Someone who believes that life-saving medicine is poison and that some secretive organization is spraying “chemicals” (everything is chemicals) in the air which is also poison … but wants lumps of plastic in her breasts?

No one is shaming McCarthy for having breast implants. Everyone deserves to have the body that they want.

But it’s the rest that people are shaming, pointing out that McCarthy’s apparent hysteria about the “unnatural” goes out the window when it’s convenient for her.

Keeping the implants sort of shows that, deep down, the anti-science stuff that she spews is all made up.