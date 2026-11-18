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Jennifer Lopez opened up about her divorce from Ben Affleck on the Tuesday, November 17 episode of Benny Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast, admitting the heartbreak left her feeling like she wanted to die.

The singer, 57, called her “last situation” with Ben “hard on every level” (via Page Six).

“It was so disappointing,” Jennifer said.

She didn’t hold back when describing what the end of a marriage did to her. Jennifer made it clear she felt let down by the people she trusted most.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“It’s not that people didn’t do s–tty things to me. Yeah, they did. It was bad. It was awful,” she said. “It was betrayal on so many levels of your heart and your soul that you give to somebody and you trust them to take care of it and then they f–king really let you down.”

“You think they’re going to come through even at the last minute and they don’t and you have to sit with that,” she continued. “And yes, you get angry and you get sad and you’re devastated and you want to die and you can’t get out of bed and it was all of those things.”

Asked whether she’d ever want to fall in love again, the Selena star didn’t rule it out. “I do, but it’s different,” she said.

Jennifer explained that she’s looked hard at her own patterns. “I was a serial kind of monogamist, one after the other, trying to find the thing … hoping that this was it,” she admitted.

She said she eventually realized there was a “hole” inside her that needed healing before she could change her own behavior. Learning to love herself better, she said, is how she plans to stop repeating the same mistakes.

She also reportedly credited her therapist with encouraging her to keep growing and to accept every part of herself.

Part of the new approach is privacy. Jennifer said she plans to keep any future relationships out of the public eye.

She also offered some advice to anyone going through a divorce of their own.

“I think my advice for divorce is my advice for everything, which is always operate in a way that you’ll feel proud of when you look back,” she said.

Even with all the pain, Jennifer said she doesn’t regret how she handled herself. “I can look back and be like, I loved completely,” she explained.

“I didn’t treat anybody in any ways that I would be ashamed of and I always tried in the moment,” she added. “I did the best that I could in the moment with what I knew.”

The podcast appearance came just days after Lopez poked fun at her four divorces during a screening and Q&A for The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas at New York City’s 92nd Street Y.

When she joked about walking down the aisle “four times,” a fan yelled out, “You’ve got six more fingers!” Jennifer cracked up, but she wasn’t exactly signing up for wedding number 5. “I don’t know that I have it in me, Jesus Christ,” she said at the time.

So how many times has Jennifer Lopez been married? Four, and every one of those marriages ended in divorce.

She first married Cuban actor Ojani Noa in 1997, and the two split the following year. She then wed dancer Cris Judd in 2001, and that marriage lasted until 2003.

Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and they divorced in 2014. The exes share 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who now goes by Oskar.

Her most recent marriage was to Ben, 54, her former Gigli co-star. Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024 after two years of marriage, and the pair settled their divorce in January 2025.

As for whether she’s dating anyone now, Jennifer hasn’t confirmed a new relationship. Fans spent much of this year wondering about Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein’s off-screen chemistry after the two starred together in the Netflix rom-com Office Romance.

Jennifer brushed off that chatter on the Today show. “There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” she said.

Given what she shared on Benny’s podcast, any future romance will likely stay far from the spotlight.

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