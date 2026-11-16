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Jennifer Lopez joked about her four divorces on Sunday during a screening and Q&A for The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas at New York City’s 92nd Street Y, and a fan in the audience gave her a comeback she couldn’t stop laughing at.

While she was onstage poking fun at having walked down the aisle “four times,” an audience member yelled out, “You’ve got six more fingers!”

Jennifer, 57, lost it (via Page Six).

Jennifer Lopez attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Yes, I do! Yes, I do! Oh, my God, that is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” she said. “I’ve got six more fingers.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer agreed that the “hilarious” line would make an iconic T-shirt. But she wasn’t exactly rushing to put the theory to the test.

“I don’t know that I have it in me, Jesus Christ,” Jennifer admitted.

So a fifth wedding isn’t totally off the table. It just doesn’t sound like it’s high on her to-do list.

The moment quickly made the rounds online, and comedian Nikki Glaser weighed in on an Instagram clip of the exchange.

“‘6 More Fingers’ needs to be her next single,” Nikki wrote.

For anyone keeping count, Jennifer has been married four times, and each of those marriages ended in divorce.

Her first husband was Ojani Noa. The two wed in 1997 and split the following year.

She then married dancer Cris Judd in 2001. That marriage lasted until 2003.

Jennifer and Marc Anthony tied the knot in 2004 and stayed married for a decade. The former couple share twins, who are now 18.

Her most recent marriage was to Ben Affleck, and their story stretches back more than two decades.

Jennifer and Ben were first engaged from 2002 to 2004 before calling it off. They rekindled their romance years later and married in Las Vegas in July 2022, then held a second ceremony in Georgia the following month.

The reunion didn’t last. Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024.

The split has come with its share of fallout. Earlier this year, insiders claimed Jennifer Lopez is struggling financially following her divorce from Ben Affleck and a string of career setbacks, with the exes also battling over their $68 million mansion.

These days, Jennifer seems to be enjoying life on her own. In a March TV interview, she said she feels “happy” and “free” as a single woman.

That said, she’s reportedly been casually seeing her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein.

Romance rumors have followed the pair for months, and Lopez and Goldstein’s chemistry sparked dating speculation during their press tour for the Netflix rom-com. Jennifer has said Brett was her best onscreen kiss.

When the dating question came up on the press circuit, Jennifer pointed out that it happens every time she works with someone.

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” she said at the time.

Ben, meanwhile, has been focused on things other than dating. The actor, who shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, said in an October interview that romance isn’t a “big priority” for him right now.

“There’s not a lot of room. I’m not running around,” he explained. “You can’t have two things that are the most important in your life. For me, that’s the kids.”

He added that beyond his children, he has his work, “which I love.”

As for Jennifer, her focus at the moment is The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, the concert special she was in New York to promote when the fan’s six-fingers line brought the house down.

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