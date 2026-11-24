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In Hollywood and beyond, factors like race can hold someone back from greater success.

But is Jennifer Lopez, the first Latina actress to earn $1 million for a movie role, an example of this?

She thinks so.

Lopez received online backlash for saying this. But is she right?

Jennifer Lopez attends the Premiere of Paramount+’s “The JLO Show” on November 19, 2026. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

‘I just wasn’t the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a white actress’

During a recent interview for The New York Times‘ show, Popcast, J-Lo delved into her decades-spanning career.

Those early years were not nearly as glamorous as easy as where things stand today.

“I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things,” Lopez recalled.

Why was that?

“I just wasn’t the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a white actress,” she summarized. “You know what I mean? And it’s still kind of the same today.”

In Lopez’s estimation, however, the entertainment industry has made some progress in the realm of representation.

“There’s a certain thing that they look for, and it’s more diverse now for sure, and that’s good,” she praised.

Over the years, J-Lo commented, she had to “create my own lane in a lot of ways.”

By pursuing what she wants, she gets roles written for her — rather than waiting around hoping that a studio wants to make a project that isn’t looking for a white woman.

Lopez stops short of calling herself a trailblazer, but it’s entirely possible that carving her own path has given younger Latina actresses a trail to follow in her footsteps.

The worst clowns you know weighed in on this

Naturally, Lopez’s very accurate assessment of the industry as a whole received pushback from the worst people.

(We’ll get into her personal success in a moment.)

Extremist hate account (which is putting it mildly) LibsofTikTok, whose real name is Chaiya Raichik, posted to ridicule J-Lo’s statement on the grounds that she achieved success despite this.

Naturally, this invited others to accuse Lopez of “playing the race card,” as if racism were not a real factor.

If you thought that this kind of racism and feigned ignorance was over in 2020, you missed the years of deliberate post-2020 racist backlash against any and all progress. You also probably missed the dire 2024 election results.

Earlier, we mentioned that Lopez was the first Latina actress to make $1 million for a single film.

The first actress overall to land such a payday was Elizabeth Taylor, slightly over 30 years earlier in the 1960s.

(It also happened to be for Taylor’s portrayal of Cleopatra, yes the ancient Egyptian woman Cleopatra, a wild casting choice for a real woman who existed and was Persian, Sogdian, and of course of Macedonian ancestry.)

Lopez’s success was despite racism — the casual, institutional racism that tangles up society and culture in so much of the world. It is not proof that the racism never existed in the first place.

We’ve been critical of J-Lo at times when she has earned it (just like how service workers earn their tips!), but she’s right about this.

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