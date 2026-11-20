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She’s ready to show them off.

A run-of-the-mill Bravolebrity by noted Housewives superfan Jennifer Lawrence led to a detailed confession.

The Oscar-winning actress has implants.

She’s dishing on the size and surgeon while weighing in on a recent RHONY storyline.

On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ JLaw found herself in the hot seat. (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘I have implants’

In case you missed it, The Real Housewives of New York City has added a “chaotic queer stoner Housewife” by the name of Hailey Glassman.

There was a storyline in which Glassman said that she once had her nose broken by a woman’s breast.

Now, injuries during sex can happen — especially if someone takes “face sitting” too literally. (Please do not.)

In Glassman’s case, the implication was that it was one of the older, more rigid implants — something unyielding and unnatural.

So, when Lawrence sat down on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked her if it is a “mystery to her how a boob could break Hailey Glassman’s nose.”

Lawrence — who is famously a Housewives superfan — answered: “Yes, and I have implants.”

She added: “They’re new.”

Lawrence then pulled down her shawl, placed her hands beneath her breasts (she was wearing a black dress, relax) and showed off her assets for the audience.

“They’re beautiful!” Cohen accurately praised.

Lawrenced gave a shoutout to “Dr. Teitelbaum in Santa Monica.”

‘Anyway, I’ve broken two noses’

Cohen understandably wasn’t sure of the size, and asked if they were B-Cups.

“No, it’s a full C,” Lawrence detailed. “I think! It’s the same size that they were.”

As she has previously discussed, the actress “bounced back” after giving birth to her first child — but not her second.

Body changes after multiple pregnancies can be more dramatic than after just one. Cosmetic surgery is not an uncommon solution.

Tue to form, she then quipped: “Anyway, I’ve broken two noses.”

In other words, Lawrence wanted her breasts to better resemble how they were before. That’s fair.

We think that her husband Cooke Maroney’s nose is probably safe, however.

Lawrence cannot explain who Glassman might have gotten a broken nose from hooking up with a woman who had “big double-D” breasts.

Neither can we.

Like we said, sexual injuries happen. Perhaps Glassman is just more adventurous than we, or Lawrence, or Cohen can imagine.

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