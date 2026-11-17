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Three forensic experts presented findings in London on Monday claiming that Jeffrey Epstein was likely killed by another person, not by his own hand, in his New York City jail cell in 2019.

The trio behind the new analysis is Dr. Michael Freeman, Professor Anders Eriksson and researcher Itiel Dror. Freeman is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

According to TMZ, the experts spent months combing through Epstein’s autopsy records and photos while building a biomedical reconstruction of the case.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Based on that review, they concluded that Epstein was likely attacked and killed. Freeman has said he believes the disgraced financier was probably murdered.

The experts say the conclusion rests on autopsy evidence that had not previously been published.

They had help from inside the Epstein family. Epstein’s brother supplied the team with photos and files tied to the case before the findings were released.

The official word on Epstein’s death has not changed. The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office says it stands by its original ruling that Epstein died by suicide.

Several federal investigations have reached the same conclusion, finding that Epstein hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in August 2019.

At the time, Epstein was awaiting trial on federal child sex trafficking charges.

His death never sat right with a large portion of the public. Epstein was famous for surrounding himself with the so-called elite, and many have long believed he was murdered to protect rich and powerful people.

Those suspicions center on the people to whom Epstein allegedly offered his child sex trafficking services. The theory has followed the case for years and shows no sign of going away.

This also isn’t the first time an outside expert has questioned the medical examiner’s finding.

In 2020, Epstein’s brother hired famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to look into the death. Baden concluded, based on the evidence he reviewed, that Epstein was probably murdered.

The new report puts three more experts on the record alongside Baden, with Freeman, Eriksson, and Dror all pointing toward homicide after their months-long review.

Still, the findings represent the experts’ opinion and do not overturn any official ruling. The medical examiner’s suicide determination remains on the books.

Epstein’s brother has now backed two separate outside reviews of the case, first Baden’s in 2020 and now the reconstruction presented in London.

For now, the medical examiner’s office is holding firm on its initial ruling that Epstein’s death in August of 2019 was a suicide.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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