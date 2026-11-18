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Jeff Bezos was “heavily involved” in Amazon MGM’s decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, the Amazon founder revealed during an appearance at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event.

He also admitted the actor’s star power nearly worked against him.

Bezos said he initially had concerns about the pick “because he’s already so famous” (via Variety).

The worry came down to Bond history. The role has traditionally turned relatively unknown actors into stars, so the team was wary at first of handing it to someone who already has a huge career.

Robert Pattinson attends the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 05, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Bezos also walked through how the casting came together, and it moved quickly at the end.

“We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday,” he said. “There was a big group initially and we down-selected to five finalists.”

The screen tests settled it. Bezos said that once those were done, it was “obvious” Robert was the right choice to play 007.

Before the announcement, reports named Robert, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor as the contenders, with Robert and Nicholas described as late entries into the race.

O’Connor may never have been a serious threat. A source claimed at the time that he turned the role down and plans to take a break in 2027.

Bezos isn’t the only one in his household who’s on board. His wife, Lauren Sanchez, reportedly described Robert’s audition as “captivating.”

The billionaire’s early hesitation mirrors the biggest complaint from Bond fans. After the news broke, Pattinson’s Bond casting sparked fan fury in the comments of the official 007 Instagram account, where many argued he’s simply too famous for the part.

“How disappointing, love Pattinson but this is a disservice to the role. Should have been someone new,” one user wrote.

Another commenter pointed to Daniel Craig, arguing the next Bond needed to be “an actor whose brand would be 007.” A third summed it up more bluntly: “Damn guess there’s truly only one actor in all of Hollywood huh.”

Some of the criticism was more personal. Critics reportedly complained that Robert is “not an alpha male,” and one detractor wrote, “I’ve seen sexier potatoes.” Ouch.

Still, the 40-year-old Twilight star has plenty of support, including from the palace. Pattinson got King Charles’ seal of approval after the casting, with the royal family’s Instagram account posting, “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr. Bond.”

Several reports framed that message as a personal response from King Charles, with some saying he and Queen Camilla shared it together.

The British actor now has two of Hollywood’s biggest franchises on his plate, since he’s also playing Batman.

His first outing as 007 will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

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