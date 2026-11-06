Jax Taylor Demands Massive Support Payments from Brittany Cartwright as Divorce War Continues

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Two years and going strong.

… The bitter divorce process, that is.

Jax Taylor wants a six-figure sum from Brittany Cartwright in attorney fees alone, plus substantial spousal support.

He blames Brittany for alleged lost job opportunities after she told the court of his alleged abuse.

Jax Taylor attends the 2025 LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party on February 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

He wants a respectable year’s salary every few months

TMZ reports that Jax wants $17,401 per month in spousal support.

Additionally, he’s asking that Brittany pay over $250,000 in fees for his legal team.

Jax is also demanding $10k to pay a forensic accountant.

He is also asking the court to remove Brittany’s tie-breaking authority when it comes to the medical issues that their son, Cruz, faces.

According to Jax’s filing, he has “newfound knowledge” of neglect and unreasonable delays with Cruz’s care and school enrollment. There’s a hearing on December 30 to tackle that issue.

Sometimes, financial disclosures can explain what appears to be an exorbitant support demand.

According to Jax, he has earned $30,334 in average monthly income over the past 12 months.

He estimates that his monthly expenses are around $28,944.

Jax’s filing claims that Brittany’s company has made about $632,775 in gross income from January 1 to May 31 of this year.

Presumably, the court will need to do its due diligence and hear from Brittany’s team about how much she makes. Additionally, the court will have to determine how reasonable Jax’s demands are.

He claims that he’s lost job opportunities and blames her

According to Jax, he has $464,671 in cash across various bank accounts.

He says that he has about $193,471 in other property. That puts his net worth at over half a million unless he’s leaving out some details.

However, he claims that Brittany sabotaged his career by having him labeled as an “abuser.”

Jax complains that he lost a role on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and that Carpe Deodorant did not renew their partnership with him.

It is true that Brittany told the court that she has experienced years of alleged abuse at Jax’s hands when she filed for a protective order. We have not seen evidence that Brittany organized some sort of campaign to spread the word.

In August of 2024, Brittany filed to divorce him after over five years of marriage.

Judging by this filing, the legal fallout between the two of them might last longer than their marriage.

The court will have to determine if Jax’s spousal support demands are more reasonable than they sound.

Spousal support has many important roles — especially for a non-working partner who gave up a potential career to be the primary caregiver, or for a less affluent partner for whom a breakup should not mean being cast into poverty. Does this apply to Jax?

Meanwhile, his claims that Brittany telling the court about his alleged abuse sounds an awful lot like an all-too-familiar DARVO strategy. One hopes that this is not the intention.