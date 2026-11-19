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Jax Taylor is facing a frightening health battle, and the former reality star has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 47-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, explaining that he had kept his diagnosis private for several months while navigating what he described as one of the scariest periods of his life.

Taylor’s health problems began in July, when he went to the hospital believing he was suffering from kidney stones. Unfortunately, doctors discovered something much more concerning during the examination.

Jax Taylor attends the LA art show opening night premiere party hosted by Jenna Dewan at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

A CT scan revealed a tumor on his left kidney. Following additional testing and medical appointments, Taylor learned that the tumor was cancerous.

The reality star also revealed that he underwent a five-hour operation Thursday to have the tumor removed.

“After a long five-hour surgery today, the tumor has been removed but it was a lot larger than they thought so we are waiting on the pathology results,” he wrote.

Although the tumor has been removed, Taylor is still waiting for additional information about his diagnosis and what comes next.

In a subsequent statement to People, Taylor explained that the tumor was larger and deeper than doctors initially anticipated, making the operation more complicated.

Thankfully, his surgeon is hopeful that the entire tumor was removed. However, Taylor acknowledged that he still has a long road ahead, including recovery from the procedure and waiting for the final pathology results.

The Valley personality also revealed that he has five incisions on his stomach and is experiencing considerable soreness.

“More than anything, I just want to be healthy and be here to watch my son grow up,” Taylor told People.

Taylor shares five-year-old Cruz with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright. The former couple’s relationship has been particularly contentious since their 2024 separation, with their divorce and custody arrangements continuing to make headlines.

The cancer diagnosis has understandably been especially difficult for Taylor because of his family’s history with the disease. His father, Ronald Cauchi, died from esophageal and throat cancer in December 2017.

Taylor admitted that hearing his own diagnosis was devastating, explaining that losing his father made the word cancer particularly difficult to process.

He also credited his girlfriend, Lori Krebs, with helping him through the frightening experience.

“She’s been my rock through all of this,” he wrote, describing Krebs as both his partner and best friend.

Taylor also thanked his surgeon, Dr. Adhoot, and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai for their care.

The reality star hopes his experience will encourage others to take their health seriously. He pointed out that had he not gone to the hospital for what he believed were kidney stones, doctors might not have discovered the tumor until much later.

The health scare also comes as Taylor approaches another important milestone. November 28 will mark two years of sobriety for the reality star, who has previously spoken openly about his struggles with addiction.

For now, Taylor is focused on recovering and getting answers about his condition.

After years of very public personal struggles, the former Bravo personality appears to have gained some perspective on what matters most. And watching Cruz grow up is clearly at the top of that list.

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