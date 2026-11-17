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Marrying Kody Brown costs more than just a person’s dignity and sense of self-worth.

For Janelle, becoming a polygamist meant going against the Mormon church.

She opened up about her excommunication — even as she vocally defended polygamy itself.

Speaking to both Christine and to Sister Wives viewers, Janelle grew downright defensive.

Janelle grew defensive at times while discussing her journey into Mormon fundamentalism and polygamy. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘They excommunicated me’

On the Sunday, November 15 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle delved into her past (and why she gets defensive when she feels that polygamy is “stereotyped”).

She told viewers that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known to most as the Mormon church, had “excommunicated” her shortly after she married Kody as his second wife and thus became part of polygamy.

In 1994, around the time that she welcomed her first child, Logan, the church reached out to her with the news.

“I was, like, 24 and I remember the letter coming to our house,” Janelle recalled.

“Kody was not involved, it was just me,” she described. “Yeah, they excommunicated me.”

There is sometimes a mistaken belief that polygamy is commonplace among Mormons. This is not the truth.

Though famous LDS figures such as Brigham Young practiced polygamy (he had 56 wives — the only things that he loved more than slavery and violently warring against the United States government, it seems, was marrying girls as young as 15), the mainstream Mormon church now disavows the practice.

The Browns, however, were members of a fundamentalist Mormon group called the Apostolic United Brethren (UAB).

This group both practices and encourages polygamy, sometimes branding it as “plural marriage” to avoid polygamy’s connotations.

Plural marriage can take many forms, but UAB’s is decidedly polygamous — one husband with multiple wives, with all of the inherent inequalities and problems that go with that.

‘I felt like it was a calling’

During Sunday’s episode, Janelle spoke to Christine about why she had personally “felt a spiritual calling” to fundamentalism.

“I made this decision, it wasn’t because I thought I was less than, I didn’t think it was because I only deserved this,” she recalled.

“I chose it because I felt like it was a calling,” Janelle continued.

“And,” she defended, “it wasn’t anything to do with my perception of what I was worth or what I was entitled to or what I deserved.”

In addition to that defensive statement, Janelle shared how knowing Meri had exposed her to polygamy — leading to her eventual joining of both marriage to Kody and polygamy itself.

The inherent issue with polygamy, as Christine pointed out during the episode, is that it is unequal.

This isn’t a polycule enshrined in a marriage with legal rights or for religious reasons. This is a group of wives all sharing the same husband — and some issues, including favoritism, seem almost inevitable.

Historically, polygamy has had other issues, including abuse and (famously) child marriage. The specific sort of man who would want multiple spouses who share him but whom he does not share is more likely to want younger or much younger wives rather than true partners.

Oddly enough, Kody was always adamant that Sister Wives was him making the case for polygamy to a national audience, putting the practice’s best foot forward.

Now he’s a failed polygamist and no longer part of the show. There are happy and healthy plural marriages in this world among equal partners, but we suspect that none of them would deliver the drama that TLC viewers expect from reality TV.

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