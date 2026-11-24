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Jamie Lee Curtis is setting the record straight after her 68th birthday post, in which she called herself the “only surviving member” of her immediate family, drew backlash online.

The actress shared a follow-up post on Instagram on Monday to clarify what she meant, and she didn’t exactly hold back with her critics, TMZ reports.

“Oh my goodness, Internet. Really?” Jamie wrote. “Is it such a slow news cycle that you have to turn this into a beef or me throwing shade?”

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

“Come on. You know better than that. Or do you?” she added.

Some people had slammed Jamie for leaving out the relatives who are still living. She has a half-sister, Allegra Curtis, and a nephew, Raphael Curtis.

In her new post, Jamie explained that by “immediate family” she meant her mother, her father, her sister and her stepfather. Her stepdad, Robert Brandt, died in 2009.

She stressed that the rest of the family tree is still very much in the picture.

Her extended family, including her “father’s children from other marriages and all of their children and now their children’s children are fully intact, and we all are in direct communication,” Jamie wrote.

She also pointed out that the whole family recently came together for a bar mitzvah, and that they gathered to mourn her sister’s death as well.

The original post went up on Sunday, November 22, when Jamie turned 68.

In it, she described herself as “the last in the line” and opened up about a birthday that hit differently this year.

“I am the only surviving family member of my immediate family,” she wrote, admitting that she felt sad on her big day.

Jamie’s famous parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, both died years ago. The post marked her first birthday since losing her older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis.

Kelly Curtis died at age 69 on May 30, about five months before Jamie’s birthday.

Jamie shared the heartbreaking news herself on social media at the time.

“A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace,” Jamie wrote back in May.

“She was my first friend and lifelong confidant,” she continued. “She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress.”

In that tribute, Jamie remembered Kelly’s love of hearts, turtles, thrifting and Pokemon Go, along with the almond crescent cookies she baked at Christmas that earned her the nickname “Auntie Cookie.”

Jamie closed that tribute with the Hungarian blessing Kelly always used to sign off her messages.

“Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I’ll see you on down the line,” she wrote.

Kelly built up dozens of film and TV credits over her career, including a recurring role on The Sentinel.

She also appeared alongside her little sister in the comedy classic Trading Places.

Jamie’s post about Kelly drew an outpouring of support from fans and many of her famous friends at the time.

Jamie and Kelly were the daughters of Janet and Tony, two of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Tony also had children from his other marriages, the relatives Jamie now says she stays in direct touch with.

Her “last in the line” comment was meant to describe that core household she grew up in: her mom, her dad, her sister and her stepfather Robert.

With Kelly gone, Jamie is the only one of that group still here, which is what she was mourning on her birthday.

This isn’t the first time the Oscar winner has had to walk back the way people read her words. Last year, she clarified emotional comments she made on Marc Maron’s podcast after critics accused her of praising Charlie Kirk.

For now, Jamie is making it clear that her birthday message was about grief, not a family feud, and that her extended family remains close.

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