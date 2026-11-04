Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp Welcome First Child!

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Jamie Foxx has another reason to celebrate, as the beloved actor has officially become a father for the third time!

The 58-year-old has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, according to sources who confirmed the birth to People.

The exciting news marks a new chapter for the couple, whose relationship has experienced a few ups and downs over the years.

Jamie Foxx attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Foxx is already the proud father of two daughters from previous relationships. He shares Corinne, 32, with former partner Connie Kline and Anelise, 18, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

Representatives for Foxx had not immediately responded to requests for comment following the announcement.

The arrival of the newest addition comes several months after we first learned that Foxx and Huckstepp were expecting a baby. Multiple outlets reported in May that the pregnancy was already several months along.

At the time, details about the baby’s sex and expected arrival date were not immediately available. Huckstepp’s pregnancy marked her first experience with motherhood.

The couple’s relationship has also had its share of twists and turns. Foxx and Huckstepp were first romantically linked in 2022, with their relationship becoming more public the following year.

However, the pair reportedly called it quits in January 2025. Their separation wasn’t permanent, as they were spotted spending time together again just a few months later.

By August 2025, the two had seemingly rekindled their romance, making their latest family milestone an especially happy development.

The reconciliation came after Foxx suffered a near-fatal stroke.

Foxx has occasionally discussed the prospect of becoming a father again at this stage of his life. During a September appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor joked about returning to the school drop-off line decades after welcoming his first daughter.

He also discussed a conversation with fellow actor Al Pacino, who became a father again in his 80s. Foxx previously admitted that the prospect of having another child at 58 gave him some pause, but Pacino’s experience helped put things into perspective.

For now, Foxx and Huckstepp have plenty to celebrate as they welcome their first child together.

The couple has not yet shared additional details about the newborn, including the baby’s name or sex. And while Foxx has yet to publicly announce the arrival himself, the news certainly gives the actor another reason to appreciate his growing family.

Congratulations to the new parents!