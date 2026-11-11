Irma P. Hall Dead at 91: Beloved ‘Soul Food’ Big Mama Star Passes Away

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Irma P. Hall, the actress who played Big Mama Joseph in the 1997 film Soul Food, died Tuesday in Dallas. She was 91.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement, saying she passed away surrounded by loved ones. No cause of death has been shared.

“Irma P. Hall was a beloved actress, author, poet, educator and public speaker whose contributions touched countless lives throughout her remarkable career,” her family said in the statement (via Variety).

Irma P. Hall walks the red carpet at the 2005 Texas Hall of Fame Awards March 11, 2005 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jana Birchum/Getty Images)

Hall lived in Dallas with her family, and the city played a huge role in her life long before Hollywood came calling. She worked as a Dallas schoolteacher for nearly three decades.

Her acting career took off remarkably late. Hall reportedly landed her big breakthrough at 60, an age when plenty of performers are already winding down.

She more than made up for lost time.

For many fans, Hall will always be Josephine “Big Mama” Joseph, the matriarch at the center of Soul Food. The role made her a cherished figure in Black cinema, and the character’s Sunday dinners became the heart of a movie that still gets passed down from one generation to the next.

That same year, Hall turned up in another memorable part. She played Minerva, a “root doctor,” in Clint Eastwood’s Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, and the character became one of the most talked-about pieces of the film.

Hall later shared the screen with Tom Hanks in The Ladykillers, another of the credits most closely tied to her name.

Her filmography also includes A Family Thing, and she later appeared on the series Hap and Leonard.

Her family’s statement made clear that acting was only one part of her story. Along with her screen work, Hall was an author, a poet and a public speaker, and her years in the classroom shaped the way she was remembered by those closest to her.

For audiences, though, it’s Big Mama who looms largest. Nearly three decades after Soul Food hit theaters, the character remains a touchstone for fans who saw their own grandmothers in her.

Our thoughts go out to Irma P. Hall’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

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