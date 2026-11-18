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After years of stagnation, James Bond is getting new life — and a new actor for the first time in decades.

The next Bond films will star Robert Pattinson.

Immediately upon this news breaking, people began floating actor names for the next Bond villain and the next Bond girl.

One of the names rising to the top is Hunter Schafer.

Hunter Schafer attends the “Blade Runner 2099” London Special Screening on November 17, 2026. (Photo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

‘She’d be a damn good one’

Variety followed the Robert Pattinson casting news with a very aspirational list of casting ideas, including a list of 19 actresses who could play the next Bond girl.

The list spanned from Emily Blunt to Margot Robbie, from Chase Infiniti to Inde Navarrette.

Schafer stood out from the crowd — both because she’s extraordinary and because she would be a franchise first.

“Not only would Hunter Schafer make history as the first trans Bond girl, she’d be a damn good one,” the article reasoned.

In addition to being a talented actress, she is also drop-dead gorgeous. She was modeling before she was ever cast in Euphoria.

In addition to the on-screen excitement of a singular beauty like Schafer, the article delved into the off-screen potential.

Like many, Variety was clearly thinking of Pattison’s reputation for off-the-rails press tour interviews, and how they might play off of each other.

“We could totally see Schafer and Pattinson sharing flirty banter before going head-to-head against some baddies,” the article suggested.

“And,” Variety added, “just imagine the looks on that press tour!”

Rest assured, we are imagining. But will it happen?

How likely is her casting?

Schafer’s acting credits range from Euphoria to the Hunger Games prequels to Blade Runner 2099.

(Her name has also been floated as a possible Mystique actress in upcoming X-Men projects, which we would also love to see.)

In order to play a Bond girl, she would need to have chemistry tests with Pattinson to see how well they act together in a scene. Individual acting skills alone are not enough.

Bond girls can range from damsels in distress to villains and often play roles in between — loyal to the villain until the dashing James Bond comes along.

Given her acting history, it seems likely that Schafer would have no trouble nailing any part of the spectrum — if she takes her place in Bond history.

Will it actually happen, though? We would love to see it.

But we also think of how many weird, mostly old men have been crashing out over Pattinson’s casting. (Not all old men! King Charles approves!)

The whining from people who either only saw him in Twilight or have terrible taste (or both) might make Amazon want to reel them back in.

Though the insidious forces that have spent years metastasizing in our culture were dealt a devastating blow in the 2026 Midterms, there’s still a lot of bad, toxic, “culture war” nonsense out there. Transphobic weirdos, for example, would likely pitch a fit over a trans Bond girl.

We’d love to see Schafer take on this role! But, unfortunately, big studios might want to avoid transphobic tantrums by just giving bigots what they ask for. (We’d love to be wrong, though!)

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