Hugh Hefner Accused of Rape & Forced Incest by Widow

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Fair warning: this is a heavy topic and not easy reading.

Hugh Hefner died in 2017, but his legacy continues to haunt those who knew him — including his widow.

Crystal, who married the notorious man in 2012, is opening up about “uncomfortable” moments in the bedroom.

She seemed reluctant to use the word “rape” when describing things, but spelled out the forced incest stuff pretty clearly.

Widow Crystal Hefner opens up about her late husband’s traumatizing bedroom behavior. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK’

On the Tuesday, October 27 episode of the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed Podcast, Crystal Hefner spoke about her late husband and horror stories from her marriage.

(We apologize for the tacky AI slop thumbnail on the video.)

Crystal described clear allegations of sexual abuse, of rape, and even of attempts at forced incest.

The disgraced Playboy founder died in 2017. It is clear that, nearly a decade later, Crystal is still understandably struggling to discuss certain things.

“There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom,” she recalled. “In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK.”

“I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do,” Crystal described when asked if she was raped by her late husband.

“And if that involved sex,” she continued, “then I just did what he wanted me to do.”

There are people who willingly do things to please a partner. There is also reproductive coercion. As he goes on, it sounds like she is describing the latter.

Crystal went on to describe what sounds like either forced incest or an attempt at it.

She accused Hefner of “starting to try and shove twins [Kristina Shannon and Karissa Shannon’s] heads into each other’s vaginas.”

Crystal Hefner and Lisa Guerrero discuss Crystal’s book. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I’m like trying to sleep after what happened and my body’s in pain’

Crystal confirmed that she meant that Hugh would try “to get them to engage with each other sexually” against their will.

“That is incest,” she pointed out before opining: “That is disgusting.”

Crystal expressed: “I didn’t want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard.”

Forcing, or attempting to force, sex between two people who do not wish to sleep with each other is rape.

And this is not the only incident that Crystal describes that matches that terrible crime.

Among other things, she detailed the forced use of visibly dirty sex toys.

“I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one,” Crystal recalled. “You could see they were dirty and he’s just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty [sex toys] and just shoving them in us.”

Sex toys need to be properly cleaned — many can go into the dishwasher (but make sure that everyone is okay with that first), and lots of folks use condoms to make cleanup easier and more hygienic, or to protect them from being degraded by certain lubricants. But this was a bigger issue than hygiene.

Guerroro commented that this “sounds like rape.”

“He’s not gentle,” Crystal agreed. “After, he’s snoring and I’m like trying to sleep after what happened and my body’s in pain.”

Sex and sex positivity are great things, but there is nothing positive about coercion and rape. Predators will use any philosophy, from sexual restriction to sexual liberation, as a tool with which to prey upon others.