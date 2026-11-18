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Chris Columbus called the actor he fired from Home Alone “horrible” during a podcast appearance on Tuesday, and Daniel Roebuck, the actor reportedly at the center of the story, is now accusing the director of lying about what happened.

Roebuck has pushed back hard on Chris’s version of events, saying the director’s comments misrepresented his dismissal from the 1990 holiday classic (via Page Six).

“It hurts my heart,” Roebuck said of the axing, which he described as something he has to relive every Christmas.

Director Chris Columbus attends the 2021 SFFILM Awards Night at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on December 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

He also reportedly disputed Chris’s claims about working alongside Joe Pesci during his short time on the project.

The back-and-forth started when Chris, 68, sat down for the “Wildmen” podcast, hosted by Dylan Sprouse and Chris’s own son, Brendan Columbus.

Chris explained that the studio initially “wouldn’t pay” for Daniel Stern, who went on to play bumbling burglar Marv. So the production tested another actor opposite Joe, who played Marv’s partner in crime, Harry Lime.

“I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was, and he was a kid at the time, he was just awful,” Chris said on the podcast.

He added, “That’s the only person I ever had to fire.”

Chris didn’t name the actor during the interview. He said he left the door open to work with him again down the line, but admitted the two haven’t collaborated since.

Reports quickly identified the actor as Roebuck, who has previously confirmed that he was let go from the film after just four days.

Stern ultimately landed the role of Marv and played him opposite Joe in the original movie and again in the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Roebuck has told his side of the story before. During a 2023 appearance on the “What a Character!” podcast, he insisted that he was never actually going to play Marv on film.

“I was never gonna be Marv,” he said at the time. “Now that’s the one thing they never say. I was never ever ever going to film as Marv.”

He also recalled an awkward first meeting with writer and producer John Hughes, whom he said made it clear he wasn’t wanted.

Roebuck said Hughes gave him a limp, disappointing handshake, which stung because he had been a fan, and that it was obvious the filmmaker didn’t want him there.

Roebuck said that when he was fired, Chris promised him a role in a future project. That offer, he said, never materialized.

“Chris Columbus said I will give you a great part of my next movie,” Roebuck recalled. “Now, I notice he’s done 20 since then and he’s never called.”

“But what really was disappointing was, you know, no one ever just told me the truth,” he added.

Reps for both Chris and Roebuck were contacted for comment on the director’s podcast remarks.

The fresh drama comes as ‘Home Alone’ is back in the spotlight for the holidays. This week, Macaulay Culkin reprised Kevin McCallister for McDonald’s new Home Alone Meal, complete with pizza-flavored fries and collectible socks.

The franchise may not be finished, either. A new Home Alone movie was reported to be in early development over the summer, with a source describing it as “just an idea and an almost green light from Disney.”

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