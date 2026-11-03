Hila Klein & Ethan Klein: Internet's Worst Couple Divorcing After Cheating Scandal

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Even their harshest critics agreed that they were perfect for each other.

Now, in the wake of Ethan Klein brazenly cheating on her, Hila is filing for divorce.

The couple has spent the past couple of years alienating many of their former fans.

As Ethan works to disentangle himself from their now-on-hiatus show, Hila wants to ditch his name.

Hila Klein and Ethan Klein attend the 2023 Streamy Awards on August 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

It’s OVER over

TMZ reports that Hila has filed to divorce Ethan after 14 years of marraige.

Hila’s filing listed the date of marriage as October 10, 2012.

Meanwhile, the date of separation was October 13, 2026.

Breaking up right after an anniversary is a major move.

But then, so is carrying on a six-month affair with a woman your wife knows and lying to her repeatedly about it, even when you share children and have people whose jobs depend upon your marriage and show.

In the divorce documents, Hila is asking for joint custody of all three of the couple’s children.

Additionally, she wants Ethan to pay the legal fees associated with the divorce.

Hila is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name.

Not everyone gets a name-change after a divorce. Being famous with a specific name, or even just wanting to continue sharing a surname with one’s children, can be a factor.

Both could apply to Hila. But it sounds like Ethan’s betrayal has her wanting to consciously uncouple from all things “Klein.” Except for their kids.

Hila Klein took her time to share how and why her marriage had fallen apart. (Image Credit: Instagram)

She would be getting even more sympathy if she were a more sympathetic person

Last month, Hila took to social media to announce her heartbreak.

She told the world that Ethan had been “having an affair for months,” something that he had only admitted after being caught in repeated lies.

“I am living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Hila listed dramatically.

Many immediately drew parallel to Try Guys‘ Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal. Fulmer even weighed in on the situation.

However, unlike with Hila, many people familiar with the couples in question liked and thus felt sorry for Fulmer’s wife.

In a Story post, Ethan Klein explained that he is allegedly rushing to separate himself from ‘H3 Podcast’ so that remaining viewers will not ‘enrich’ him. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Ethan and Hila launched H3 Podcast, their web series, before they even married.

Over the years, millions of people have tuned in. Part of the appeal was the couple’s dynamic.

However, Ethan’s extreme Zionism has now spent years chipping away at viewership and support. And this was not a divisive issue within the marriage.

Ethan and Hila actually met at Yad Vashem while Ethan was on a “Birthright” trip. Hila even briefly returned to Israel, apparently for a “family emergency” of some kind, during October.

After spending years squandering once-plentiful goodwill from viewers, Ethan seems to be losing many things that once mattered to him.