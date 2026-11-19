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Hila Klein is opening up about the devastating moment she discovered her husband, Ethan Klein, had allegedly been cheating on her.

And the YouTube personality isn’t holding back about the damage she’s been left to deal with.

In an emotional video shared Wednesday on the H3 Podcast YouTube channel, Hila, 38, detailed the events that ultimately brought her 20-year relationship with Ethan, 41, to an end.

Hila Klein and Ethan Klein attend the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The couple, who married in 2012, share three sons and built a successful entertainment business together. But according to Hila, things had been falling apart long before the alleged affair came to light.

She explained that she began noticing changes in Ethan’s behavior earlier this year. He was staying up late gaming, messaging other people and spending more time away from home.

Although she initially supported his desire to socialize, Hila said she increasingly felt alone in their marriage. She also claimed that attempts to communicate her concerns were repeatedly dismissed.

Eventually, she decided she needed answers.

On October 13, Hila confronted Ethan and asked to see his messages. She claimed the conversations had been deleted and that he initially admitted only to kissing another woman while intoxicated in May.

But Hila wasn’t convinced that was the whole story.

After traveling to Israel to spend time with her family, she continued pressing Ethan for answers. According to her account, he eventually acknowledged that the encounter had developed into a much longer relationship.

Hila recalled telling him that she didn’t believe his explanation about the kiss. Ethan allegedly responded by admitting that it wasn’t just a kiss and apologizing.

She subsequently said he confessed to having a full affair involving regular sexual encounters.

The revelation left Hila questioning everything she thought she knew about her husband.

“When I found out, it was like my whole entire life just shattered in front of me,” she said tearfully.

Hila also explained why she ultimately decided to discuss the allegations publicly. Although she initially wanted to keep the situation private, she worried that other people would tell the story for her.

She said she was tired of the alleged lies, gaslighting and misinformation surrounding the situation.

The video comes approximately two weeks after Hila filed for divorce. She is also facing the complicated task of separating their personal lives from the business empire they built together.

Ethan previously acknowledged the infidelity allegations in an Instagram statement, asking the public to respect his family’s privacy. He also indicated that he was working to remove his ownership and financial interests from their shared business ventures.

The couple’s H3 Podcast was placed on indefinite hiatus in October.

For Hila, however, the end of the marriage represents considerably more than the loss of a professional partnership. It’s the collapse of a future she apparently believed she would share with the man she had loved for two decades.

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