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Hayden Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, said in a TV interview that aired Monday, November 16, that she holds the late actress’ ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson responsible for her death, even though police ruled it an accident.

Vogel, 70, was asked directly whether she believed Hickerson was to blame for her daughter’s passing, and she didn’t hesitate (via The Blast).

“Absolutely, there’s no doubt in my mind,” she said.

Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

She went on to explain why, claiming that her daughter had been turning things around before Hickerson came back into the picture.

Vogel said she “had done everything to try to clean up her life” and believed it was working. “I thought we were making amazing progress. It was going very well,” she said. “And then, sadly, she allowed Brian to reel her back in.”

Hickerson has never been charged in connection with Panettiere’s death, and police found no signs of foul play.

Vogel also revealed that she was invited to her daughter’s celebration of life but chose not to go.

“I just didn’t want to rock the boat,” she explained. “It was probably for the best.”

The September memorial was held in Malibu, where several of Panettiere’s former Nashville co-stars gathered to celebrate her life.

Vogel’s decision to stay away drew a wave of criticism online. One commenter accused her of refusing to “take some accountability” for putting Panettiere in the entertainment industry as a baby.

In the same interview, Vogel described her relationship with her daughter as “a roller coaster ride, for sure,” and said things shifted once Panettiere became famous.

“She was very happy, and we did spend a tremendous amount of time together up until the age of about 16,” she said. “And then, once she became the face of this major hit TV series Heroes, that’s when things started to change.”

She named Hickerson as another turning point in their relationship.

This isn’t the first time Vogel has pointed the finger at him. Just days after the actress died, Hayden’s mother saidHickerson was ‘culpable’ in her death, questioning his account of the moments before emergency responders arrived.

“I don’t know how you can take a nap near someone who’s dying and not realize something’s wrong,” she said at the time.

In another interview in August, Vogel described trying to help Panettiere through a period when her health had deteriorated.

“She was in pain,” Vogel said. “She was afraid. She couldn’t physically function properly.”

She said she took the actress to doctors and arranged massage and acupuncture for a pins-and-needles sensation in her lower extremities. Vogel also claimed she was alarmed to learn Hickerson had pawned some of Panettiere’s belongings, including a vintage guitar, and that other possessions were being kept in his storage unit.

Official findings tell a different story than the one Vogel is telling. Panettiere was found unresponsive in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16. She was 36.

Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were reportedly at the apartment. Narcan was administered before paramedics arrived, but they were unable to revive her.

Hayden’s cause of death was confirmed as an accidental fentanyl overdose in September.

“The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine,” the coroner’s statement read. “The manner of death has been ruled accident.”

The coroner’s office found no signs of trauma. The coroner’s report also showed that Hayden Panettiere checked into rehab just weeks before her death.

Panettiere had been open about her history of addiction, writing about it in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released earlier this year.

In October, the Greenville Police Department confirmed that its investigation had concluded and that Panettiere’s death was officially ruled accidental.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

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