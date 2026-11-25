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Hayden Panettiere left behind an estate worth more than $6 million, according to court documents filed by her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, three months after the actress died at 36.

TMZ obtained the legal paperwork, which puts the total value of Panettiere’s estate at $6,232,119.

The bulk of that figure comes from personal property worth around $5.2 million. The rest is real property valued at just over $1 million.

Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to the documents, Panettiere died without a will.

Without a will in place, a court has to decide who manages the estate, and that is where Klitschko comes in.

The retired boxer, who is the father of Panettiere’s daughter, Kaya, filed documents asking the court to appoint a woman named Melissa Moskal Bencivenga as administrator of the estate. Bencivenga is a tax and financial advisor.

Klitschko was also reportedly granted temporary guardianship of Panettiere’s estate before the latest filing.

Kaya, who is 11, is reportedly set to inherit her mother’s entire fortune, with multiple reports describing her as the sole heir.

Panettiere and Klitschko were engaged and welcomed Kaya together. The young girl has lived with her father in Ukraine for years.

Shortly after Panettiere’s death, Klitschko shared a tribute to his ex, saying she was loved and missed and would never be forgotten.

The Nashville and Heroes star was found unresponsive on August 16 at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, where she had been staying.

Her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were reportedly at the apartment at the time. Narcan was administered before emergency responders arrived, but paramedics were unable to revive her.

Weeks later, Hayden’s cause of death was confirmed as an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine,” an official coroner’s statement read. “The manner of death has been ruled accident.”

The coroner’s report also revealed that Panettiere checked into rehab just weeks before her death. Authorities said there were no signs of trauma that contributed to her passing.

Panettiere had been open for years about her history of alcohol and opioid addiction, including in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was released earlier this year.

“I was the one who put myself in the first treatment center. I was drowning,” she said in a 2023 interview.

Her death has also sparked a painful family dispute. Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, had been estranged from the actress in the years after the death of Hayden’s brother, Jansen Panettiere.

Earlier this month, Hayden’s mom blamed her ex for her death despite the police ruling.

Asked in a TV interview whether she believed Hickerson was responsible, Vogel didn’t hold back. “Absolutely, there’s no doubt in my mind,” she said.

Vogel claimed her daughter “had done everything to try to clean up her life” before Hickerson came back into the picture. “And then, sadly, she allowed Brian to reel her back in,” she added.

Hickerson has never been charged in connection with Panettiere’s death, and police found no signs of foul play.

Vogel also revealed that she was invited to her daughter’s September celebration of life in Malibu, where several of Panettiere’s former Nashville co-stars gathered, but chose not to attend.

“I just didn’t want to rock the boat,” she explained.

Klitschko’s petition to have Bencivenga named administrator of the more than $6 million estate is now before the court.

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