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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing another royal Christmas snub, but one of Harry’s oldest friends insists the couple hasn’t been shut out of anything.

According to a report from the Express, Prince William and Kate Middleton have left the Sussexes out of their Christmas plans.

A royal expert claimed that while King Charles still has a soft spot for Harry and Meghan, the Prince and Princess of Wales are holding a much firmer line.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The couple has reportedly not been invited to the royal family’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham. They’re also said to be missing from Kate’s annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Harry’s longtime pal Alex Rayner sees things very differently, and he’s not mincing words about it (via The Blast).

“They haven’t been excluded,” Rayner told royal columnist Richard Eden. “They’re doing their own thing. That’s always been the plan. There’s no snub, no non-invite.”

Rayner, who joined Harry on a charity trek to the North Pole back in 2011, made the comments while attending the 59th Restaurant Association Gala Dinner & Awards at London’s Savoy hotel.

He also pushed back on the idea that the Sussexes have become isolated from their royal relatives. “Harry and Meghan talk to the Royal Family way more than we think they do,” he claimed. “The relationship is a lot stronger than the public think.”

According to Rayner, the couple’s holiday focus is on their kids, not on royal events. “They’re living their lives. They’ve got young children,” he explained. “They’re going to have a wonderful Christmas where they’re staying, and, I think, for them that’s their focus.”

Buckingham Palace has not publicly confirmed the circumstances behind the couple’s absence from the royal celebrations.

The timing has raised eyebrows because Harry and Meghan are no longer an ocean away. The Sussexes returned to Britain 12 weeks ago, and in that time they have yet to publicly reunite with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Even so, Rayner says Harry will keep at least one holiday tradition alive with his dad. “Harry will, of course, speak to his father on Christmas Day,” he claimed. “All sons speak to their fathers on Christmas Day, it’s the rule.”

He didn’t say whether a call has actually been arranged, or when Harry last spoke with the King.

The relationship between father and son has been under a microscope for years. Harry’s past criticism of the royal family, including the bombshell revelations in his memoir “Spare,” fueled widespread speculation about where things stand between them.

Things appear even rockier with William. Earlier this month, reports claimed that Prince Harry and William’s feud is worse than ever despite his UK return, with William said to be unmoved by Harry’s reconciliation efforts.

Author Christopher Andersen claimed at the time that neither brother believes he owes the other an apology. “Reconciliation is not in the cards,” he said.

Andersen also suggested that Harry “returning to the U.K. and picking up where he left off before Megxit just rubbed salt into an already festering wound.” Ouch.

That reported tension with the Waleses lines up with the latest Christmas claims, which paint William and Kate as the ones keeping their distance while Charles is said to be softer on the Sussexes.

Rayner, for his part, is thrilled to have his friend back. “It’s great to see him back,” he said of Harry.

He also had kind words for Meghan, who some speculated would struggle to readjust to British life after several years in the United States. “It’s lovely to see Meghan really getting stuck into British life, and I’m so happy for them,” he shared.

And according to Rayner, the move from California is no short-term experiment. “This is a long-term home for them and for the children,” he claimed.

Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are reportedly attending the same private preparatory school as the family settles into its new routine.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly said how long they plan to stay in Britain.

For now, the Sussexes are still expected to sit out both Sandringham and Kate’s carol service, and no private meetings with senior royals have been announced.

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