Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Scores Primary Custody of Their Son

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A judge has awarded Olivier Martinez primary physical custody of Maceo, the 13-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Halle Berry.

The decision is a major setback for Berry, who had asked the court to restore a 50/50 physical custody arrangement with the French actor.

Martinez’s attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, said the judge sided with his client on that front, leaving the 60-year-old as Maceo’s primary custodial parent, at least for now.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez arrive at Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Cloud Atlas” premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Berry was also reportedly denied overnight visits with her son (via OK! magazine).

Still, the actress didn’t leave the latest round empty-handed. The temporary restraining order that had been in place against her was dissolved as part of the court’s decision.

That order traces back to the explosive allegations at the center of this case.

Earlier this month, Halle Berry was accused of choking her son in a filing in which Martinez sought a temporary restraining order against her.

In the documents, Martinez alleged that on September 26, Berry verbally lashed out at Maceo, who was 12 at the time, telling him he looked “stupid” and was “such an idiot” for playing a VR game.

“The situation escalated, and Petitioner jumped on our son and started physically fighting with him,” Martinez claimed in the filing.

“She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him,” he went on.

Martinez further alleged that Berry was shouting, “Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!” during the alleged attack.

According to the filing, Berry’s fiance, musician Van Hunt, was present when the alleged incident took place.

Martinez claimed that Maceo called him afterward and asked to be picked up, and that the boy did not want to return to his mother’s home.

He also alleged that the September incident was not the first time Berry had gotten physical with their son, describing it as the last straw rather than a one-off.

The filing appeared to hint that alcohol may have played a role in the alleged abuse.

With the new ruling, Maceo will primarily live with his father, while Berry’s time with him reportedly no longer includes overnights.

The arrangement isn’t necessarily the final word. Reports describe the custody award as standing for now, as the case continues to play out between the exes.

Berry has been open about her relationship with Hunt in recent months, including during a February podcast appearance in which she discussed their life together as an engaged couple.

His alleged presence during the September incident is now part of the court record in her custody dispute with Martinez.

For her part, Berry’s team is stressing that she still has a significant say in her son’s life.

A rep for the actress told the Daily Mail that Berry retains joint legal custody of Maceo despite losing the bid for equal physical custody.

The rep added that Berry also holds the tiebreaker if she and Martinez can’t reach an agreement on matters involving their son.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.