Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Miserable, Isolating Condition After Giving Birth

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She’s putting her money where her mouth is.

Very few celebrities offer as clear and informative health updates as Hailey Bieber.

Since the birth of her son over two years ago, the Rhode founder has suffered from a new and miserable condition.

She’s raising awareness, explaining how poorly understood the condition is. She’s also pledging millions to research.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 02, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Giving birth changed everything

Hailey spoke to WDD about women’s health, and how this topic became extremely personal to her.

In August of 2024, she gave birth to her son, Jack.

After becoming a mother, she began to struggle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

It is common — almost universal — for menstruation to follow days of physical discomfort and mood swings. Fewer than one in ten experience severe symptoms.

PMDD is on another level. The mood disorder includes emotional, cognitive, and physical symptoms — including increased risk of suicidal ideation.

“After I had my son, I struggled with [PMDD] a bit,” Hailey shared.

“And,” she told WDD, “there’s just not a lot of conversation or research around it.”

Hailey found that talking about her symptoms helped ease the sense of isolation.

“Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone,” she expressed.

It wasn’t just talking about her experiences. Hailey heard other stories from others with PMDD.

There hasn’t been enough research into PMDD

PMDD has a number of treatments, from SSRIs to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (sometimes unfortunately abbreviated to CBT).

Some patients also have other conditions which may exacerbate their symptoms.

For Hailey, hormonal changes associated with childbirth appear to have triggered the onset of PMDD.

However, this is not always the case for patients.

As Hailey is quick to point out, there is not enough research or awareness of this condition. That is something that she aims to change.

We should not live in a society where sufferers of a condition’s best hope is for a billionaire to suffer from the same and thus invest funds in research. However, we do live in such a society — for now, at least.

And, for those with PMDD, Hailey is that very billionaire.

Rhode Beauty is committing $5 million into the Foundation For Women’s Health over three years. The foundation exists to help to bridge the gaps in health research for women — as, for generations, the bulk of research has focused upon men.

Obviously, not all women have PMDD, and not only women have PMDD, but it’s clear that the bulk of sufferers are women who may feel isolated, ignored, or not taken seriously.

Our hearts go out to Hailey and to others with similar symptoms. Looking for answers to your health issues shouldn’t require access to unlimited financial resources.

And good for her for raising awareness (and money) on this topic.