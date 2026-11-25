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30 has never looked better.

Happy birthday, Hailey Bieber!

The billionaire and mother of one enjoyed some luxury fun for her milestone birthday.

Flaunting her incredible body in a glittering bikini, she’s making everyone part of the celebration. Take a look:

Hailey attends the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 02, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Happy birthday!

On Tuesday, November 24, Hailey shared a photo dump from her milestone birthday yacht trip.

The jaw-dropping Instagram photos start off with a bang.

Hailey is seen sunbathing while wearing a tiny metallic gold string bikini, with gorgeous tropical water behind her.

A leopard-print cover-up flows in the breeze beside her.

Hailey is also sporting a cowboy hat, pulling off a look that’s part Mob Wives, part thirst trap, and all her.

The second photo of the set shows Hailey with her husband, Justin.

The two are smiling and piling on the PDA.

Eye-catchingly, Hailey’s midriff shirt is open in a way that you normally only see in video game wardrobes and seldom in real life. Good for her!

The third photo shows off another side of her — her actual side — while wearing a leopard print cover-up robe alongside the golden bikini from the first photo.

This time, we see her standing in the grass, flaunting her gorgeous profile.

She’s 30!

The final photo in the set is a photo of a simple, tasteful, but certainly expensive cake.

“30,” the frosting reads.

Incidentally, the ensemble with the plunging midriff top had shown up on her page before.

Hailey shared it on Sunday, November 22 — her actual birthday — on her Instagram Story.

It’s clear that she wanted to make sure that everyone got a chance to enjoy it.

Hailey, like most Millennials, likely grew up believing that life basically ends at 30.

It’s true that she is both a mom (Jack is 2!) and married already, which is less common these days than it was a few generations ago.

But Hailey is also exemplifying that “30” doesn’t look anything like it did in the 1970s or ’80s. A lot of that’s due to simple things, like sunscreen and a massive reduction in cigarette smoking.

Yes, she is from a famous family and has become tremendously wealthy as an adult. (Just a reminder that Hailey’s fortune is significantly greater than Justin’s.) But you don’t have to be rich to be hot.

You might have to be Hailey to be this hot, however.

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