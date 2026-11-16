Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Addresses 'Awful' Accusations After Ken Urker's Death

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Gypsy-Rose Blanchard sat down with 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday for her first live interview since the death of Ken Urker, and she pushed back hard on claims that she played a role in it.

The 35-year-old broke down in tears several times as she talked about losing Urker, the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Aurora (via Perez Hilton).

Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on October 1. He was 34.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks onstage during “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

His body was discovered near drug paraphernalia and a holstered handgun. A spokesperson for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office later said investigators “found no evidence of foul play” in his death.

That hasn’t stopped some people online from pointing fingers at Blanchard. When the interviewer asked her directly whether she had anything to do with Urker’s death, she didn’t hold back.

“Disgusting to hear, because that was the love of my life. That’s the father of my child,” Blanchard said.

“I’ve known Ken for almost nine years. No other man, no other person, had my heart like he did,” she added.

Blanchard also described the moment she found out Urker was gone, and it’s clear she’s still reeling.

“I just kept saying, ‘No, no, no, no.’ This isn’t true. You’re lying, you’re making this up,'” she recalled. “And I just hit the floor, and I just remember screaming, ‘No, no.'”

“Honestly, I’m still trying to process everything,” she continued. “It’s been really difficult because, I just, I can’t make sense of anything anymore.”

She got emotional again when the conversation turned to what comes next for her and Aurora.

“I’m at a loss. So much has changed now. I feel like I’m in the dark,” Blanchard said. “It’s like, we had a plan for everything … and everything was gonna be okay because he was right by my side. I wouldn’t have to do it alone. And now that’s changed, and I feel lost.”

Blanchard revealed that Urker had moved out before he died, and she says the constant criticism of their relationship online had been weighing on him.

“When I first came out of prison, everyone seemed to be so excited for me and my newfound freedom. And then over time, unfortunately, more criticism came my way,” she explained.

“It was like things were fine in the home, we were happy. But online, there was so much negativity.”

According to Blanchard, one accusation in particular hit Urker harder than the rest: people calling him a child predator.

“That was one that really got to him because he’s a father,” she said. “People had been calling him that since the start of our relationship in 2017, because they would look at me, [saying I’m] kind of childlike, [and] he must be into that kind of thing.”

Reports from the interview say Blanchard also pointed to their leaked prison phone calls as a turning point for Urker, claiming the calls and the online bullying sent him into a spiral in the months before his death.

The couple’s history goes back years. Blanchard and Urker first got engaged in 2018 while she was still behind bars for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

They called off that engagement, got back together in 2019 and later split again.

Blanchard went on to marry Ryan Anderson, and after their 2024 divorce, she and Urker rekindled their romance. The pair welcomed Aurora together.

Blanchard was released from prison in late 2023, and her parole came to an end in June 2025, a milestone she marked by declaring that she had served her time and taken accountability for her actions.

Now she’s raising Aurora without the man she calls the love of her life, while still fielding accusations from strangers online about the circumstances of his death.

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