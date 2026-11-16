Grammy Nominations 2027: Raye, Rosalia Lead the Pack as Female Artists Dominate

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The Recording Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday morning, and Raye came out on top with 11 nods.

The nominees were revealed during a YouTube livestream, kicking off the countdown to the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

Most of the artists who were expected to rack up big totals did just that. But Raye leading the entire field wasn’t part of the predictions, and neither was the size of her haul.

Raye (C) performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rosalía landed in second place with nine nominations, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley, and Phoebe Bridgers are right behind her, tied with seven nominations each.

Olivia Dean also had a big morning, scoring six nominations.

Raye and Rosalía lead a general field that’s dominated by women this year. That’s the group of all-genre categories that includes the biggest prizes of the night.

Those top six names alone account for 47 nominations, and every one of them belongs to a woman.

For Raye, it’s a massive moment. Coming into the announcement, she wasn’t the name most people had penciled in to lead the field, and now she’s the artist everyone will be watching heading into the ceremony.

Rosalía’s nine nominations keep her firmly in the conversation as well, while Rodrigo, Langley and Bridgers will all head into the big night with plenty of shots at taking home a trophy.

Langley, a country artist, finds herself tied with two of the biggest names in pop and indie rock. Not a bad way to start the week.

Dean’s six nominations round out the top tier, giving her one of the strongest showings of any artist this year.

The announcement is why the Grammys are trending today, as fans comb through the nominees in each category to see whether their favorites made the cut.

As always, nomination morning brings celebrations from the artists who got good news, and plenty of debate from fans over who got left out.

Now the waiting begins. The nominations arrived about three months ahead of the ceremony itself.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

See the full list of nominees in the major categories below:

Best New Artist

Angine De Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”

Bruno Mars, “Risk It All”

Raye, “Where Is My Husband!”

Olivia Rodrigo, “The Cure”

Rosalía, “Sauvignon Blanc”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga, Doechii, “Runway”

Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”

Raye, Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony.”

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, “The Life of a Showgirl”

Tame Impala, Jennie, “Dracula”

Olivia Dean accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Petal, Ariana Grande

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope, Raye

You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Madonna, Confessions II

Robyn, Sexistential

Skrillex, Soma

Slayyter, Wor$t Girl in America

Tame Impala, Deadbeat

Best Dance Pop Recording

Zara Larsson, “Blue Moon”

Madonna, “Danceteria”

Raye, “Life Boat”

Slayyter, “Dance….”

Tinashae, “Too Easy”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Fred Again., Jamie T, “Lights Burn Dimmer”

Madonna, “I Feel So Free”

Slayyter, “Crank”

Tam Impala, “My Old Ways”

Tinashae, “Melatonin”

Underscores, “Music”

Best Rock Song

“In The Stars,” The Rolling Stones

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers

“My Only Angel,” Aerosmith, Yungblud

“Streets of Minneapolis,” Bruce Springsteen

“Trinidad,” Geese

“What’s Wrong With Me,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Vol. II, Angine De Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal, Muse

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte, Jack White

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, “Good Flirts”

Cardi B, “Errtime”

De La Soul, “Run It Back!!”

T.I., “Let ‘Em Know”

Don Toliver, “Body

Best Rap Album

Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

Am I The Drama?, Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody

Octane, Don Toliver

Everything Is a Lot., Wale

Bully – Deluxe, Kanye West (Ye)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Busta Rhymes, “This Woman”

Cardi B, “Safe”

Doechii, “Girl, Get Up.”

Don Toliver, “E85”

Wale, “Watching Us”

Best Rap Song

Don Toliver, “E85”

Cardi B, “Errtime”

Doechii, “Girl, Get Up.”

T.I., “Let ‘Em Know”

Yung Miami, “Spend Dat”

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