Grammy Nominations 2027: Raye, Rosalia Lead the Pack as Female Artists Dominate

The Recording Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday morning, and Raye came out on top with 11 nods.
The nominees were revealed during a YouTube livestream, kicking off the countdown to the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.
Most of the artists who were expected to rack up big totals did just that. But Raye leading the entire field wasn’t part of the predictions, and neither was the size of her haul.
Rosalía landed in second place with nine nominations, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley, and Phoebe Bridgers are right behind her, tied with seven nominations each.
Olivia Dean also had a big morning, scoring six nominations.
Raye and Rosalía lead a general field that’s dominated by women this year. That’s the group of all-genre categories that includes the biggest prizes of the night.
Those top six names alone account for 47 nominations, and every one of them belongs to a woman.
For Raye, it’s a massive moment. Coming into the announcement, she wasn’t the name most people had penciled in to lead the field, and now she’s the artist everyone will be watching heading into the ceremony.
Rosalía’s nine nominations keep her firmly in the conversation as well, while Rodrigo, Langley and Bridgers will all head into the big night with plenty of shots at taking home a trophy.
Langley, a country artist, finds herself tied with two of the biggest names in pop and indie rock. Not a bad way to start the week.
Dean’s six nominations round out the top tier, giving her one of the strongest showings of any artist this year.
The announcement is why the Grammys are trending today, as fans comb through the nominees in each category to see whether their favorites made the cut.
As always, nomination morning brings celebrations from the artists who got good news, and plenty of debate from fans over who got left out.
Now the waiting begins. The nominations arrived about three months ahead of the ceremony itself.
The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
See the full list of nominees in the major categories below:
Best New Artist
Angine De Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Best Pop Solo Performance
Olivia Dean, “Man I Need”
Bruno Mars, “Risk It All”
Raye, “Where Is My Husband!”
Olivia Rodrigo, “The Cure”
Rosalía, “Sauvignon Blanc”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga, Doechii, “Runway”
Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love”
Raye, Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony.”
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, “The Life of a Showgirl”
Tame Impala, Jennie, “Dracula”
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
Petal, Ariana Grande
The Romantic, Bruno Mars
This Music May Contain Hope, Raye
You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Madonna, Confessions II
Robyn, Sexistential
Skrillex, Soma
Slayyter, Wor$t Girl in America
Tame Impala, Deadbeat
Best Dance Pop Recording
Zara Larsson, “Blue Moon”
Madonna, “Danceteria”
Raye, “Life Boat”
Slayyter, “Dance….”
Tinashae, “Too Easy”
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Fred Again., Jamie T, “Lights Burn Dimmer”
Madonna, “I Feel So Free”
Slayyter, “Crank”
Tam Impala, “My Old Ways”
Tinashae, “Melatonin”
Underscores, “Music”
Best Rock Song
“In The Stars,” The Rolling Stones
“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers
“My Only Angel,” Aerosmith, Yungblud
“Streets of Minneapolis,” Bruce Springsteen
“Trinidad,” Geese
“What’s Wrong With Me,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Vol. II, Angine De Poitrine
Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters
The Wow! Signal, Muse
Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones
Frozen Charlotte, Jack White
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, “Good Flirts”
Cardi B, “Errtime”
De La Soul, “Run It Back!!”
T.I., “Let ‘Em Know”
Don Toliver, “Body
Best Rap Album
Dillagence II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)
Am I The Drama?, Cardi B
God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody
Octane, Don Toliver
Everything Is a Lot., Wale
Bully – Deluxe, Kanye West (Ye)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Busta Rhymes, “This Woman”
Cardi B, “Safe”
Doechii, “Girl, Get Up.”
Don Toliver, “E85”
Wale, “Watching Us”
Best Rap Song
Don Toliver, “E85”
Cardi B, “Errtime”
Doechii, “Girl, Get Up.”
T.I., “Let ‘Em Know”
Yung Miami, “Spend Dat”