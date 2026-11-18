Reading Time: 3 minutes

Moral Re-Armament (MRA) was a cult whose founder praised Hitler and supported theocratic fascism.

Long before she was a legendary, widely beloved actress, Glenn Close and her siblings grew up under MRA rules.

Accepting her honorary Oscar, the national treasure spoke publicly about how her parents joined it.

Close called it a “restrictive cult” and explained how the creative expression that led to acting also helped her to make it through those years.

Glenn Close accepts the Academy Honorary Award onstage during the 17th Governors Awards on November 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘I was under the thumb of a restrictive cult’

On Sunday, November 15, Close delivered a speech at the 2026 Governors Awards after receiving her honorary Oscar.

“From the ages of 7 to 22, I was under the thumb of a restrictive cult,” she said of her childhood.

“Don’t look at yourself in the mirror. No flirting. Dress this way. Talk this way,” Close recalled of MRA rules.

“Say it’s OK when your parents are routinely sent away from you for months on end,” she added.

“It meant that I was always looking on the outside,” Close described. “I was always on the outside looking in.”

Glenn Close is officially an Oscar-winning actress! After eight Academy Award nominations, she has finally received an honorary Oscar from the Academy. https://t.co/tK1ixkINlA — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 16, 2026

Close, the daughter of an heiress and a doctor, did not grow up with the sort of lifestyle that many might imagine — largely because her parents joined Moral Re-Armament.

Still, she spoke of how she felt that spending time outdoors “in the woods and fields of Connecticut” had given her an escape in body and also in her mind.

Close recalled how she would “retreat” into her own world, adding: “I became the little girl in the most vivid and dark fairy tales.”

Like many children grappling with horrors, from war to illness to abuse and beyond, Close fed her experiences and her repressed emotions and desires into her mind, and her creativity bloomed as a result.

“That secret world sustained me and fed my insatiable imagination, making the deepest part of me untouchable,” Close shared.

Glenn Close says her career is “to create characters for gay Halloween parades” and explains why drag makes roles like Cruella and Norma Desmond fully land. ➡️ https://www.thepinknews.com/2026/11/16/glenn-close-gay-halloween-2026/



[image or embed] — PinkNews (@pinknews.bsky.social) November 16, 2026 at 6:10 AM

‘That secret world sustained me and fed my insatiable imagination’

MRA was something that Close’s parents chose for her and for her siblings. It was never her choice.

At 22, she shared, she “found the strength” to leave the cult behind.

She enrolled at a freshman at the College of William & Mary.

There, she began pursuing acting through the theater department.

At 79, she is an accomplished, talented, and beloved actress who has spent decades entertaining multiple generations of movie-goers.

“To be in this room tonight, embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honor of all.” Glenn Close accepting her Honorary Oscar at last night’s 17th Governors Awards. The 17th Academy Governors Awards – in partnership with @Rolex. #Rolex #PerpetualArts — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 16, 2026

In 1938, Frank Buchman took ideas that he had been espousing for years, including the “Four Absolutes” as guiding principles, to launch Moral Re-Armament out of what had once been called the Oxford Group.

Though many members of MRA joined the war effort in World War II (on the side of the Allies), Buchman praised Hitler, claiming that he had “saved Europe” from the specter of Communism.

Buchman also stated of Hitler and other dictators: “Through such a man God could control a nation overnight and solve every last, bewildering problem.” This is essentially the thinking behind a sizable column of Donald Trump supporters — that their god is working through a tyrant and therefore will set right the world.

In 1961, Buchman ceased to be the head of Moral Re-Armament when he died. In 2001, the organization changed its name, rebranding to “Initiatives of Change.”

Close did not go into detail about the group’s beliefs, then or now, when detailing her childhood. She spoke instead about what she experienced and how she coped with it until she got out.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources