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Jane Lynch says she’s ready to return as Sue Sylvester in the upcoming Glee reboot, and she’d happily keep playing the role forever.

The 66-year-old actress addressed the revival during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that aired Monday.

When Jennifer Hudson asked about the new series, Jane didn’t hedge.

Jane Lynch attends the 2019 Amazon Prime Day Concert on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“If I am asked to partake, the answer will be yes,” she told the host. “I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life.”

Jane played the ruthless cheerleading coach at William McKinley High School across all six seasons of the Fox musical series. The role also won her an Emmy Award.

Still, she admitted that bringing Sue back all these years later could be tricky, since the world has changed a lot since the show went off the air.

“You know, I wonder though how far we can take her now, because if you look out in the world, there are a lot of Sue Sylvesters out there,” Jane said.

She also took a little credit for that.

“I think I kind of made the mold for everybody, but I can’t wait,” she continued. “I think it would be really, really fun to do it again and to get to wear tracksuits every day.”

The tracksuits, for the record, were her favorite part of the job. Jane called them “my most favorite wardrobe.”

So is the reboot really happening? Yes. The new Glee was officially greenlit last month at Disney+ and Hulu, and it’s being produced through 20th Television.

The show’s original creators, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Brad Falchuk, have already written the script.

Murphy shared the update back in September, revealing that he had wrapped up the writing just before he was asked about it.

“Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” he said at the time. “We have a script. Brad, Ian and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”

An official cast list hasn’t been announced yet, but Ryan has said he’s already spoken to “around 10 of the original cast members.”

Lea Michele is reportedly confirmed to return as Rachel Berry, the ambitious lead who anchored the original series.

Jane is far from the only alum who has been asked about coming back. Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce, and Chord Overstreet, who played Sam Evans, have both hinted that they could return.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, has said he “had a nice conversation” about reprising his role.

Harry Shum Jr. has also said he’d love to come back if his schedule allows. That could be a challenge, since he’s currently a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy, another Disney-owned show.

Several cast members, including Naya Rivera, have tragically passed away in the years since the show wrapped its original run.

Sue was one of the original show’s most quotable characters, a coach who spent much of the series scheming against the glee club from the sidelines in her signature tracksuits.

Her villainous streak made her a fan favorite, and Jane’s enthusiasm suggests she’d jump right back into those tracksuits if Ryan and company make the call.

The Glee cast has also been spending time together lately. Several stars recently reunited at a performance of Rocky Horror on Broadway.

There’s no premiere date for the reboot yet, and Disney+ and Hulu haven’t announced which original stars will be part of it.

For now, Jane has made her position clear: if the offer comes, the answer is yes.

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