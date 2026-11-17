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You seldom know someone’s health simply by looking at them.

Good Morning America’s Gio Benitez is young, fit, and (frankly) hot.

He has also received a “shocking” diagnosis.

After hinting at a health issue, Benitez opened up about his coronary artery disease.

Gio Benitez told his ‘Good Morning America’ about how his diagnosis took him by surprise. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘It shocked me because I feel totally fine’

41-year-old Benitez spoke on the Tuesday, November 17 episode of Good Morning America.

He shared with his ABC colleagues that he had undergone a coronary artery calcium scan, a noninvasive CT test for calcified plaque.

Benitez was hoping for — and expecting — a score of “zero.” Instead, he received a score of 137, indicating that he is at risk.

“It shocked me because I feel totally fine,” he expressed during the Tuesday segment. He called it “surprising” and “really scary.”

“I eat right, I exercise, I do all the right things,” Benitez protested, as if still in disbelief.

He also shared that he has “borderline” cholesterol numbers.

Given Benitez’s family history of heart attacks, his anxieties began to take over his life and rob him of sleep.

“I would lay down in bed and everything was silent … and I would just think, ‘Is this the night my heart stops?’” he shared.

“[My doctor] has assured me that is not the case,” Benitez added. “She has assured me we’re good, I’m going to live long.”

‘What would’ve happened if so many of my own family members had known about this?’

“I actually had panic attacks every night for about a week after I heard,” Benitez admitted.

“My husband would go to sleep or I’d been in my hotel room, because I was traveling for work,” he described, “and that’s when I would literally just start thinking the worst.”

Benitez’s husband, seen above, is podcast host Tommy DiDario.

His doctor addressed his “heart health trauma” with a treatment plan.

Though he did not specify everything, these usually include things like cholesterol medication and aspirin as well as adjustments, when needed, to exercise, diet, sleep, and stress.

“I’m feeling really, really good,” Benitez emphasized on Tuesday to reassure viewers. “What she said would happen is happening. So that’s helped put my mind at ease.”

He’s sharing his story, however, because he feels haunted by how this same health threat snuck up on so many of his own relatives.

“I keep asking myself, ‘What would’ve happened if so many of my own family members had known about this?’” Benitez explained. “‘What would’ve happened if they were able to address these issues that they faced so much earlier, and this silent killer didn’t kill them?’”

He expressed: “I know that I literally just found this out, but I kind of want to scream it from the rooftops. If there is any risk for you, I want you to do this; I want you to have this conversation with your doctor. Even if you feel fine, something could be lurking that isn’t fine.”

That is solid advice for anyone who has access to healthcare and can afford even a consultation. That is not the case — for now — for millions of Americans. Hopefully, that will change in the near future.

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