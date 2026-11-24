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Gabriel Iglesias is recovering after he fell ill onstage and had to be helped off during his comedy show at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday night.

The good news came quickly. “Gabe is doing much better today,” his rep told Us Weekly on Monday, November 23.

Fluffy, as fans know him, was not hospitalized after the scare, and he was reportedly doing better by Monday.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias poses onstage during the ceremony honoring him with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 03, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)

The update was a relief for fans after video from the show spread across social media and left a lot of people worried about the 50-year-old comedian.

According to a TikTok clip from the night, Gabriel was near the end of his one-hour set when he suddenly stopped talking. He then hunched over on a stool for several seconds.

The video then cut to Gabriel backstage, where he was receiving a breathing treatment. He reportedly got help from medics behind the scenes.

Footage from the arena showed that he was unable to stand on his own. Security stepped in to help get him off the stage.

The trouble started before he even took the mic. Fellow comedian Martin Moreno, who opened the show, warned the crowd that Gabriel wasn’t feeling well.

Gabriel said as much himself at the top of his set. At one point he called out to Martin for help and asked that oxygen be ready backstage for when he wrapped up.

When the moment came, Martin and security worked together to help Gabriel offstage.

He reportedly tried to push through for the fans who came out to see him. Gabriel powered through most of the hour before he got winded during the second half of the show.

People in the audience could tell something was off. One attendee said Gabriel was “sweating profusely” and looked “really sick.”

A source claims the Magic Mike XXL star had been sick heading into the weekend but didn’t want to cancel any of his shows.

According to the insider, Gabriel was fine the night before, when he performed at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday.

That decision to keep going is very on brand for Fluffy, who has spent years building one of the most loyal fan bases in stand-up by showing up for his audiences on the road.

Fans flooded TikTok with support after the clip made the rounds. “It was scary! We are rooting for you, Fluffy! Get better soon,” one person wrote in the comments.

Others shared their own videos and accounts from the arena, with many saying they were shaken watching him struggle and relieved to hear he was on the mend.

Some fans were so rattled by the footage that they went looking for answers about whether he was still alive. He is, and according to his team, he’s feeling much better.

The Raleigh stop was part of Gabriel’s current run of arena dates, which has taken him through the Southeast in recent days.

Gabriel’s next show is scheduled for November 28 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

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