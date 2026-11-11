Frankie Muniz Hospitalized Following Race Car Crash

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Frankie Muniz has been hospitalized following a frightening incident behind the wheel, prompting concern for the former child star just hours before a major racing event.

The Malcolm in the Middle actor was transported to a Florida medical facility on Wednesday, November 11, after an accident during practice at Daytona International Speedway.

Muniz, 40, was preparing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic when the incident occurred.

Frankie Muniz attends Hulu’s “Malcolm in The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair” New York Premiere at DGA Theater on April 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

A representative for Ford confirmed the news, explaining that Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for the event.

“Was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation,” the representative said, according to Page Six. Fortunately, there was some reassuring news amid the concerning development.

The Ford representative confirmed that Muniz was “awake and alert” following the incident.

Page Six also reported that Muniz crashed his vehicle, although additional details about what happened were not immediately available.

The hospitalization comes at an especially unfortunate time for Muniz, who had been looking forward to participating in the unusual event. The Veterans Day Classic combines motorsports and musical performances to raise support for service members and military families.

Muniz recently discussed his excitement about the race and explained why the occasion carried personal significance.

“My dad was in the Air Force and the Navy, and my grandfather was in the Navy,” he previously shared when discussing his family’s military connections.

The actor even joked that he once considered following in their footsteps.

“I guess there’s still time for that to be my next career!” he quipped.

Of course, Muniz has already pursued several careers since becoming one of television’s most recognizable young actors. Following his success on Malcolm in the Middle, he transitioned into professional racing, while also exploring music and business opportunities.

He’s particularly passionate about establishing himself in motorsports, where he has competed in NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series.

Muniz has also experienced plenty of personal changes recently. In July, he announced his separation from wife Paige Price after 10 years of marriage. The former couple share a young son, Mauz.

Despite the changes in his personal life, Muniz has continued pursuing his professional ambitions.

For now, however, his health is understandably the priority. While the confirmation that he was awake and alert is encouraging, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Hopefully, Muniz will be able to provide fans with a more complete update once he’s had an opportunity to recover and receive medical attention.

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