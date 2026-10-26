Collin Gosselin Supported by Former Nanny: I Called CPS on Kate!

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Kate Gosselin continues to deny everything, saying that her estranged son is just crazy.

But the horror stories Collin Gosselin describes in his memoir had some witnesses.

One of those witnesses is a former nanny who worked for Kate and felt “haunted” by what she saw and heard.

“She 110 percent abused Collin,” she confirms publicly. Before she left the job, she reported Kate.

Kate Gosselin on June 11, 2019. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

‘She 110 percent abused Collin’

In 2013, Ashley H tells People, she was in her 20s. She was even a fan of TLC’s Kate Plus 8.

She worked as a nanny and ended up taking a job as Kate Gosselin’s housekeeper and fill-in nanny while still attending school.

And yes, Ashley is publicly speaking out about how Kate “very much outwardly treated Collin different.”

Not mincing words, she emphasized: “She 110 percent abused Collin.”

Ashley continued: “It’s hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Collin. You could just feel it. I saw her grab Collin many, many times.”

Collin’s best-selling memoir, ‘In The Shadow of Eight,’ paints a shocking yet unsurprising portrait of his traumatic childhood. (Image Credit: Grand Central Publishing)

Though she described Collin as being singled out by his mother, it’s clear from her description that all of the children were mistreated.

“She wouldn’t let the kids do anything,” Ashley described. “There was never toys out. There was never things out. They couldn’t live.”

She detailed that Kate had “robotic” interactions with her children, describing how “it was not loving.” This is likely no surprise to those who have followed the story of the Gosselins all along.

“She very much made it known who was a favorite, who wasn’t, who’s annoying,” Ashley recalled. “Someone would come and pick the dog up for grooming, but she treated her kids basically worse than animals.”

Discovering a seemingly out-of-space large red spoon left Ashley feeling “haunted” after learning what it was used for. “Instantly, I’m pretty sure it was Alexis who said, ‘Oh, that’s the spoon mommy uses when she gets mad.’” Dark, evil stuff.

‘Downright evil and nasty’

Speaking to People, Ashley shared that she called Children and Youth Services for Berks County, hoping to get help for Kate’s eight children — especially Collin.

In his memoir, Collin expressed the belief that the CYS investigation happened after he showed up to school after Kate’s ear-yanking injured him, but he later learned that multiple reports had been made against her.

“She did all the time,” Ashley described of Kate’s ongoing abuse and mistreatment of Collin. “All the time. She’d rip him right out of his chair in the kitchen.”

She explained: “I ended up getting sick because I started taking it home with me, because I didn’t have my own kids and I didn’t understand how somebody could be so nasty, downright evil and nasty to their own kids.”

It is very common for even abuse-survivors to only really understand how awful their own upbringings were when they meet partners’ families or have children of their own and realize that kindness to children is normal and usually easy. In Ashley’s case, she was someone who wanted a family and could not imagine being like Kate. Most of us cannot.

As for calling CYS, Ashley shared that she knows that she is not alone.

“I know for a fact that I was not the only one who did that,” she noted.

Collin’s memoir is full of harrowing accounts. But some believe Kate’s denials, despite evidence that came long before she locked her tween away in an institution.

“I want to use this opportunity to not only back Collin that his mom was psychologically abusive to him, not to mention the physical,” Ashley affirmed.

These days, Ashley works as a social worker. Unfortunately, Kate is not the only awful person out there who should never have been a parent. She’s just one whose name we know.