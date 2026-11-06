FBI Director Kash Patel Slams Meghan Markle’s Dad Following Arrest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

FBI Director Kash Patel wasted no time in issuing a statement on the arrest of Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle

And as usual, he didn’t mince words.

Patel used the moment to send a stern warning, declaring that anyone who preys on children will have nowhere to hide, TMZ reports.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel speaks during a roundtable discussion on cybercrime in the East Room of the White House on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

As we previously reported, Markle was taken into custody less than two weeks after authorities began investigating him for alleged possession of child sex abuse materials.

The case centers on claims that photos and other material were found at his former home in Cebu City, Philippines, and in a storage unit in Mexico.

Philippine authorities have said investigators recovered thousands of images and a video featuring underage children.

Officials have been combing through electronic devices and other materials as they try to determine who was responsible and whether criminal laws were broken.

The FBI had already signaled that it was ready to help Philippine authorities and to look into any potential violations of US federal law.

Patel’s remarks suggest the bureau is following the case closely.

Markle has strongly denied the accusations.

In earlier comments, he called the allegations “sick lies” and questioned why his son would make such claims about him. He has insisted he could not have committed the alleged offenses.

That son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly alerted authorities after finding the items among his father’s belongings.

During a press conference on Thursday, November 5, Philippines Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla named Thomas Jr. as a person of interest in the investigation into his father.

“We have a witness [who says] underage girls were being brought to his house,” Remulla said.

“We will investigate whether the son was involved in the crime,” he added.

Remulla argued that focusing only on the father would leave the job unfinished. “To accuse the father only is only half the police work,” he said.

“There are signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well,” Remulla continued, before stressing, “only as a person of interest so far.”

The case has also put a fresh spotlight on Markle’s long-fractured relationship with his famous daughter.

Meghan and her father have been estranged for years, with their falling out playing out in public since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan has spoken about the allegations against her father, explaining that a letter containing troubling claims about him was sent to London’s Metropolitan Police in 2019.

She said the letter was later shared with her, and that she was assured the allegations were being investigated.

The Duchess of Sussex has also addressed her decision to keep her children away from her father.

Markle has spent recent years living in the Philippines, where the Cebu City residence at the center of the investigation is located.

For now, the case remains in the hands of Philippine authorities, with the FBI standing by to pursue any possible violations of US law.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.