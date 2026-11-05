Farrah Abraham Comes in Last in Austin City Council Race, Threatens 2028 Mayoral Run

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The good news just keeps coming.

In the wake of the historic 2026 Midterm election results, some smaller races across the nation were overlooked.

Farrah Abraham ran for Austin City Council after memorably finding out live with TMZ that her mayoral aspirations would have to wait.

She lost. She came in last. But she is also threatening to run for mayor — this time, in the right year.

Farrah Abraham attends the 2025 Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards on September 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

She came in fourth in a race of four

In the November 3 Midterm elections, a number of local races were on the ballot — including mayors and city councils across the nation.

Farrah ran for Austin City Council to represent District 5 of the city of Austin.

Austin is America’s 12th most populous city, with a population of nearly 1 million as of 2020.

Farrah took in 3,565 votes.

She finished fourth in a four-person race. Incumbent Ryan Alter, a Harvard-educated attorney, will square off with David Weinberg in the December 12 runoff.

Farrah shared this graphic after losing by about 90% of the vote. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Farrah could not contain her disappointment.

“Thank you to all who voted for change,” she wrote vaguely on social media alongside the results.

“And now you see what’s really going on in local politics,” Farrah claimed without explanation.

She insisted that “this is what keeps our kids uneducated and broke.”

Farrah expressed that “the same bad choices from locals is disappointing.”

‘The path to 2028 has officially begun’

On Wednesday, Farrah shared a “Post-Election Review,” which one supposes is what happens when everyone’s too busy with real candidates to interview you.

“Thank you to the thousands of neighbors who voted Abraham for Austin!” she expressed.

Yes, about 3,500 people voted for her. That’s about the population of a large high school, but it’s still way too many. One might assume that many of them had no idea who she was.

“This was lesson one — and the path to 2028 has officially begun,” Farrah hinted ominously at a mayoral run.

She threatened that “Alter might work for me in 2028.”

We do not claim to be Austin political insiders, but, in most cities, the city council serves its constituents — they do not “work for” the mayor.

“I entered this race while recovering from back-to-back major surgeries to expose a broken municipal system, and that is exactly what we did,” Farrah claimed without explanation.

“Thank you Austin, truly,” she signed off.

In a better society, Farrah would have gotten the help that she needs years ago, as she often seems unable to follow what is going on — whether in politics or a simple conversation.

This week’s historic Midterm results won’t change that overnight. But it’s a start.