Erika Kirk Blasts Dave Chappelle Over Charlie Kirk Joke

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She had more to say than plugging her late husband’s brand of hot sauce.

Over the weekend, Erika Kirk loudly condemned anyone joking about the death of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, or even merely laughing at such jokes.

Who was she talking about?

Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Welch come to mind, given the timing. But they’re hardly alone.

Erika Kirk sits silently onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit on December 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

‘Beyond disgusting’

Charlie Kirk’s widow is once again unhappy with the jokes that people have been making at his expense.

On Sunday, November 8, Erika posted a lengthy tweet condemning it — and, though she did not name anyone telling such jokes, she did not shy away from blaming her political adversaries.

“To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” she began.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence,” the post continued.

Erika wrote that this is “something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.”

In this too-long tweet, Charlie Kirk’s widow condemned jokes over what, for her, is a personal tragedy. (Image Credit: Twitter)

“A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay,” Erika asserted.

“It threatens the very foundation of our country,” she claimed, “and the principles that hold our democracy together.”

Erika wrote: “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life.” That part, at least, is true.

“This should not be so hard,” she complained.

“Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates,” Erika concluded.

*sniffs* It’s interesting what I miss the most… what really hits me hard is *wipes tear* when I see Charlie Kirk hot sauce at the supermarket and I’m like BUY NOW BUY NOW BUY NOW DONATE TO TPUSA



[image or embed] — Arizona Right Watch (@azrww.bsky.social) November 7, 2026 at 10:21 AM

Who was she talking about?

Obviously, there are several potential points of contention in Erika’s post. But who was she talking about?

Many believe that the tweet refers to comments that controversial comedian Dave Chapelle made at a Madison Square Garden show on Saturday, November 7.

“I feel f–ked up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker,” Chappelle told the audience.

He shared: “Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered — and I shouldn’t say this publicly — but, I feel better.”

This flies in the face of comments that he made during his The Unstoppable Netflix special a few months after Kirk’s 2025 death. Perhaps his views have slowly evolved, or perhaps he is a political opportunist. Who can say?

‘I’ve Had It’ podcast host Jennifer Welch issued an apology for having read a joke. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It’s also possible that Erika was speaking more broadly — or was even not yet aware of Chappelle’s remark. (Notably, it doesn’t sound like he made a joke, but rather that he was just expressing a feeling of relief.)

On Thursday, November 5, Mother herself (podcaster Jennifer Welch) read a joke that referred to Charlie Kirk.

She has since publicly apologized for being insensitive. One can argue that she shouldn’t have apologized, but it’s always up to her.

In fact, there were numerous posts — the majority of the jokesters not being famous — referring to Charlie Kirk or to his death, all across social media. From quips about how Texas would turn blue “over his dead body” to simple “live Charlie Kirk reaction” images of an empty chair, they’re more or less what you might expect.

Not every joke or reference is in good taste. But Erika will one day need to reckon with the hateful legacy that her husband left behind. He will never have the chance to grow or change or become a better person, but she could choose to do that any day.