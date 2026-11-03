Eric Dane Shares Final Advice to Daughters in Posthumous Memoir

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His bittersweet farewell messages to his daughters are now public.

Late actor Eric Dane starred on Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, but he was also a real person who left behind two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

The actor’s final words are now out in book form, touching upon getting sober, meeting his wife, receiving his ALS diagnosis, and more.

Most touching of all are his final words to his daughters, including parting advice.

Eric Dane attends the “Countdown” Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

‘I don’t think I’m too afraid of dying’

My Book of Days is Dane’s posthumous memoir, and it is out now.

More than once, the late actor breaks the fourth wall to directly address 16-year-old Billie and 14-year-old Georgia.

“Do not date coworkers,” he sagely advises at one point. “It will not end well.”

With a very different tone, Dane counsels: “Girls, time is precious. Never kill it, or waste it. Preserve it. As we’ve seen, you never know how much time you have left.”

The 53-year-old, who passed away in February of this year, left many words of wisdom in these interludes.

“Don’t wait until you get the worst possible news before you decide to become your best possible person,” Dane suggested.

Those words sound like they may have emerged from his own experience after his ALS diagnosis.

“Billie and Georgia, I don’t think I’m too afraid of dying,” he told his daughters. “I think what I’m really afraid of is what’s going to happen to me preceding my death.”

Dane confessed: “I’m scared of becoming nonverbal and bedridden, unable to move.” His fear was well-founded.

He added: “I fear having a sharp mind still and not having the ability to express myself anymore.”

‘You have so much to share with the world’

“And the timing of this disease sucks,” Dane lamented.

“I was so looking forward to seeing the women you would become,” he expressed.

“I try to imagine you in 10 years,” Dane proposed. “Georgia. Who will you be at twenty-four? I see you — beautiful, poised, confident.”

He continued: “Billie. Who will you be at twenty-six? I see you — also beautiful, imposing, strong.”

Dane praised: “You both have such big hearts. You have so much to share with the world.”

“I am certain you will both develop a strong system, great close friends, and you will have each other,” Dane affirmed.

“But girls, please don’t follow in my footsteps,” he urged. “Take my experiences, the negative ones, as a cautionary tale.”

Dane did not advise them to go into acting as he did, but acknowledged that they might.

“I see you now, my daughters, and I’m bursting with pride at the young women you’re on the verge of becoming,” he praised.

“I did a lot of wrong in my life, made a ton of missteps,” Dane admitted. “But you two are my legacy, my heart, my everything.”