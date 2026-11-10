Eminem’s Publisher Sues Suno, Claims Company Used 269 of His Songs to Train AI

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Eminem’s longtime music publisher, Eight Mile Style, has filed a $41 million lawsuit against artificial intelligence music platform Suno, The Jasmine Brand reports.

The suit accuses Suno of illegally using 269 of the rapper’s songs to train its software.

That’s hundreds of tracks from Slim Shady’s catalog, and the publisher is putting a very large price tag on what it says happened to them.

Eminem speaks during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Eight Mile Style is the company that has handled Eminem’s publishing for years. The lawsuit was brought by the publisher, which controls the rights at the heart of the case.

Suno operates as an AI music platform, and the dispute centers on the material used to build its technology. Eight Mile Style’s claim is that Em’s songs were among that material, and that Suno had no legal right to use them that way.

The case puts one of rap’s most recognizable catalogs squarely in the middle of the growing fight over how AI music tools are trained, and who gets paid when an artist’s work is involved.

The lawsuit arrives during an active stretch for Eminem, who whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and whose music is still very much in circulation.

Last month, he turned up on “7 Sins,” a track from Kid Rock’s Christian contemporary album, Halfway 2 Jesus, which was released on October 17.

That collaboration didn’t go over well with every fan.

Em endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, while Kid Rock is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporters.

Some unhappy listeners took their complaints straight to Eminem’s Instagram comments, even on posts that had nothing to do with the song.

“Too bad you sold out and teamed up with kid rock,” one commenter wrote.

The Suno case is a very different kind of headline.

Rather than a debate over who Em chooses to work with, this one is about who his publisher says used his work without the right to do so.

For now, the details out there come down to the core claims: Eight Mile Style says Suno trained its software on 269 Eminem songs, and it wants $41 million over it.

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