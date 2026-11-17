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Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night to rate Jeremy Culhane’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live, and the billionaire was not impressed.

Musk was responding to a user who had scored Culhane’s take on him a “7/10.” The Tesla founder thought that was generous.

“I’d give them maybe 5/10 for me,” Musk wrote. “They need to try harder.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The comment came hours after the November 14 episode of the NBC sketch show, which took aim at several of the tech world’s most powerful figures, Musk included (via Variety).

In one sketch, John Mulaney played a CIA official teaching a group of CEOs how to spot foreign spies. Culhane appeared in the lineup of billionaires as Musk.

This wasn’t Culhane’s first crack at the character. The comedian has now played Musk in the last two episodes of SNL, which means the show appears to have found its go-to Elon for the season.

Musk, for his part, apparently isn’t ready to give his blessing to the casting.

The 55-year-old has a personal connection to the show that makes his review a little more pointed. Musk is a former SNL host himself, so he has seen how the sausage gets made in Studio 8H.

That history may be why he framed his complaint as a note on effort rather than an all-out attack. He didn’t say the impression was offensive or unfair, only that it wasn’t good enough.

Still, a 5/10 from the man being mocked is not exactly a rave.

It’s also worth remembering where Musk chose to post his critique. He owns X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and he’s rarely shy about using it to weigh in on whatever’s on his mind.

The past few weeks have given him plenty to talk about. Elon Musk contributed $446 million to midterm campaigns, and his candidates lost across the country, including Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race and Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio’s governor’s race.

Shortly after the results came in, Elon Musk was reportedly deleting tweets after the midterms defeat, scrubbing political posts in which he had urged followers to “vote red.”

Against that backdrop, a cold open lampooning tech billionaires was always going to land close to home for the world’s wealthiest man.

Political figures and public personalities have long been fair game for SNL, and the show rarely shies away from recurring impressions once it finds one that works. Culhane has now done the bit twice in a row.

Musk’s reply suggests he’s watching closely, even if he isn’t laughing much.

Whether his review changes anything at NBC is another matter. If the show keeps bringing Culhane’s Musk back, the billionaire will presumably have more chances to update his score.

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