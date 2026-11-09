Elon Musk Decries Russell Brand Prison Sentence as ‘Unjust’

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Water will always find its own level.

Convicted rapist Russell Brand’s supporters began spinning conspiracy theories about his sentence before it was handed down.

Epstein associate Elon Musk has thrown his obnoxious voice into the fray.

He called Brand’s sentence “unjust” even before the judge issued it. And no one is really surprised.

Elon Musk attends a meeting on artificial intelligence on September 29, 2026. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

10 years behind bars

Brand has received a prison sentence of about 10 years behind bars for his convictions on rape and sexual assault.

This is more than the minimum, at least, but less than the potential life sentence. The latter was always a longshot.

There are, vitally, ongoing cases.

As investigators gather evidence and present it to the Crown Prosecution Service, it is possible that the disgraced former television personality will face further trials, convictions, and sentencings in the future.

Until then, he will be behind bars where he should be unable to harass, assault, and rape any other women until the 2030s.

Responding to a conspiracy theorist’s graphic, Musk replied that the situation was “unjust.” (Image Credit: Twitter)

Over the weekend, a conspiracy theorist who believes that the United Nations and World Health Organization are part of the “real Axis of Evil” tweeted a graphic contrasting the sentence of one rapist with the potential sentence of Brand.

The first individual, shown as a mugshot, received only a three-year prison sentence, according to the graphic.

As the graphic discussed Brand, it spent more time detailing consensual sexual activity that the victim had undertaken — as if this could have any bearing on the crime — than it did on Brand raping her.

Notably, this doesn’t seem to be a graphic claiming that the rape did not happen. Instead, it seeks to minimize the crime against the woman by suggesting that it was no big deal while implying that Brand should not receive a harsher sentence than a man with brown skin and a less consummately British name.

As a finishing touch, it also implied that Brand is the subject of persecution because he has spoken out against pharmaceutical industries. That is not a reasonable thing to believe.

Why protest a prison sentence in advance?

For the record, prosecutors called for Brand to receive a sentence of 10 to 15 years behind bars.

With that in mind, he received the most lenient possible sentence within the time frame that prosecutors recommended.

Is that enough time behind bars for a rapist? No. Even if Brand is already miserable in jail.

Is it possible that more time could be added as investigators continue to gather evidence and bring him to trial for other rapes? One can only hope.

The real question is: why does Musk feel that this is so unjust?

On Thursday I wrote about the 2014 injunction Russell Brand obtained against a woman who accused him of assault. I've now obtained the final order. It's breathtaking. She had no lawyer. No trial. Yet she was silenced for life – even barred from speaking to the police. 🧵:



[image or embed] — Dan Neidle (@danneidle.bsky.social) November 7, 2026 at 4:56 AM

The most generous reading of this is that Musk was calling out that the first rapist, who received only a 3-year sentence in early 2025, received an unjustly short sentence. If so, true!

But that does not seem to be the vibe of Musk’s comment at all.

Some suggest that the billionaire may have been sowing the seeds to claim that he, too, is a victim of “persecution” if and when he is one day brought to justice. It’s possible!

But Musk is also someone who says things impulsively, sometimes with catastrophic personal or professional consequences. His tweets at 2 AM on a weekend are probably not part of some 4D chess manipulation campaign.

It seems most likely for someone to have seen the original graphic, taken its obviously biased language at face value, and just reacted in a way that disparages both women and people of color in the same breath instead of focusing upon bringing rapists to justice.