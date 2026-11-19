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Elon Musk says he feels “pretty foolish” for pouring a fortune into Republican races in the 2026 midterms, and in the same breath he declared, “I’m not MAGA.”

The billionaire made the remarks during a virtual appearance at the New York Times‘ DealBook Summit on November 18 (via Deadline).

“I feel pretty foolish having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk said.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (L) receives the National Medal of Science from U.S. President Donald Trump during the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

He went on to suggest the losses taught him something. “It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money,” he said. “If I could rewind the clock I would have spent less.”

Musk reportedly spent nearly $500 million backing Republicans this cycle, with some estimates putting the total at $474 million.

That figure reportedly includes $200 million spent trying to defeat Democrat James Talarico in Texas. Talarico won his race and is now a senator-elect.

The spending has been described as record-setting. Earlier this month, FEC filings showed Musk had funneled at least $458 million into 2026 races, making him the largest single donor in history.

The return on that investment was slim. By one count after Election Day, only 19 of the 106 candidates Musk supported had won. Ouch.

Republicans suffered sweeping losses across the board, as Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate.

Musk was loud about his picks before the votes were counted. He used X, the platform he owns, to urge followers to “vote red today” and repeatedly took aim at Democrats around the country, Talarico included.

Once the results rolled in, Musk started deleting his political tweets after the midterms defeat, a move critics online tied to possible investigations into DOGE, government contracts and conflicts of interest.

Screenshots of many of those posts had already been saved and shared widely by the time they disappeared.

Now Musk is trying to put some distance between himself and the movement he bankrolled. At the summit, he painted himself as a political moderate and distanced himself from President Donald Trump’s MAGA brand.

“I’m not MAGA,” Musk said.

That is a sharp turn from where he stood two years ago. During a 2024 rally, Musk enthusiastically embraced Trump’s movement and went so far as to describe himself as “Dark MAGA.”

He spent the years that followed as one of the most visible faces of Trump’s political machine, using both his money and his massive online platform to push Republican candidates.

The midterm results put an expensive dent in that strategy, and Musk’s new framing arrived only after the races he funded went to Democrats.

Asked about the movement he once claimed so proudly, Musk offered a different answer this time. “I’m not sure what MAGA means,” he said.

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