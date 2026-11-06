Elon Musk Desperately Deleting Tweets After Midterms Defeat

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Fear can make you do funny things.

This year, Elon Musk became the largest single donor in history as he poured nearly half a billion into Republican races.

His preferred candidates lost as part of the historic 2026 Midterm results.

Now, Musk is frantically deleting his own tweets as he braces himself for accountability.

Elon Musk shows off his Trump-bestowed award on October 8, 2026. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

He spent half a billion dollars, and for what?

According to FEC filings, Musk funneled at least $458 million into various races in 2026, particularly in Texas.

Well, Blexas, now.

By last count, of the 106 candidates whom Musk supported, only 19 had won.

The widely reviled billionaire — who is discontinuing production of his ugly Cybertrucks at his Texas factory, by the way — was brazenly tweeting again and again about Senator-elect Talarico and numerous other candidates.

He encouraged followers on the app that he bought to “vote red today” and repeatedly disparaged Democrats from across the nation ahead of Tuesday’s results.

Elon Musk suddenly deleting his political posts after the Democrats won Congress in a landslide. With investigations into DOGE, government contracts, and conflicts of interest coming, dude is shook. 👀



[image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) November 4, 2026 at 3:50 PM

And now?

According to denizens of the site formerly known as Twitter alongside multiple news outlets. Musk is now deleting tweets.

Obviously, the records of these posts — preserved as screenshots and electronically at his own company — are no secret, and could certainly be turned over as discovery in any potential legal case.

Many on social media are likening the actions to a Nazi collaborator, frantically burning records as Allied forces close in at the end of World War II.

Another comparison, perhaps more recent, relates to the recently ousted Victor Orban of Hungary, whose government apparently frantically shredded documents — even locking office doors — before the incoming administration could review them.

None of these are flattering comparisons for Musk.

Why bother deleting tweets?

It is unlikely that even Musk would believe that deleting a tweet would erase it from history.

(Of course, he did float the idea of data centers in space this week … a fascinating prospect for anyone who understands how heat dispersal works.)

Rather, many assume that he simply feels embarrassed to have worked so hard only to fail so spectacularly.

The public perception is that, more than anything, Musk just wants to be perceived as cool, funny, and likeable even though these are characteristics that he does not possess.

In addition to a major loss for the GOP, the Midterms also saw widespread backlash against datacenters. Tech bros, some clearly in the midst of AI psychosis while others just seem to be pushing the slop scam along in the hopes that no one will catch on, are seeing how unpopular they really are. Musk is only one of them.

Elon Musk is not just using his personal account to go after the Democrat candidate for Texas James Talarico. His America PAC account has cycled through almost 100 attacks on him this year, and the intensity is increasing as the midterms approach.



[image or embed] — Jane (@localnotail.bsky.social) October 25, 2026 at 5:55 AM

What do the historic 2026 Midterm results mean for Musk?

Any government — no matter the party — should recognize that one man should not wield this much power simply because he has purchased a number of companies.

His purchase of Twitter allowed massive dominance over what was once a town square, turning it into a slur-friendly nightmare full of non-consensual nudification and worse. He has made NASA dependent upon SpaceX. Ukraine’s military strategy depends upon Starlink, and Musk has interfered as Russia’s brutal years-long invasion has continued.

In addition to divesting from his companies, the government must prosecute Musk and his DOGE accomplices for crimes committed in both seizure of classified and private information and in the gutting of numerous federal programs. Musk’s “chainsaw” shenanigans will come back to haunt him.

Some of this will have to wait, because the Trump regime does not care about the rule of law. The American people, however, have made it clear that we very much do care.

Trump has floated the idea of pardoning Musk and other accomplices. There are workarounds to executive clemency. Musk has proven himself to be an enemy of the American people and of humanity as a whole — and must be treated as such.