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The six remaining couples on Dancing With the Stars will each perform two dances during Tuesday night’s Season 35 semifinals, and the full lineup of songs and styles has been revealed.

Every pair is taking on one Latin dance and one ballroom dance as they fight for a spot in next week’s finale (via Cosmopolitan).

The episode airs Tuesday, November 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+

Still standing are Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas.

Maura Higgins attends the opening ceremony and “La VÃ©nus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Connor and Rylee are kicking things old school with a Jive to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes.” Their second number is a Quickstep to Fall Out Boy’s “Dance Dance.”

Amber and Pasha will heat up the floor with a Salsa to Celia Cruz’s “Bemba Colorá,” then switch gears for a Viennese waltz to Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

Tatyana and Jan have a Cha-cha to Pete Rodríguez’s “I Like It Like That” on deck, along with a Waltz to Journey’s “Open Arms.”

Harry and Jenna are tackling a Paso doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris. They’ll follow it up with a Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse.

Ezra and Daniella are going full movie musical with a Jive to Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose.” Their ballroom pick is a Quickstep to 3 Doors Down’s “Kryptonite.”

Maura and Mark will dance a Samba to Luciano Perrone’s “Samba Vocalizado” and a Viennese waltz to Hozier’s “Shrike.”

That’s three Quicksteps and two Viennese waltzes on one night, so the judges will have plenty of side-by-side comparisons to work with.

Maura is expected to perform, but she’s reportedly been dealing with an injury that forced her to postpone or cancel several rehearsals.

“She reinjured the rib over the weekend and had to postpone another rehearsal and get looked at by medics again,” a source reportedly said.

“She’s trying to give it her all but giving it her all is costing her physically,” the insider added. “Her body is hanging on by a thread but she’s more determined than ever to push through.”

Oddsmakers don’t seem convinced she’ll make it through. Ahead of the episode, Maura was reportedly tied with “None” in the semifinal elimination odds, meaning bettors see her exit and a no-elimination night as equally likely outcomes. Winner odds for the season have also reportedly shifted heading into the semis.

As for how many couples are going home, the most likely scenario is a single elimination, which would send five couples to the finale next week.

That isn’t guaranteed, though. Every couple was safe during the Season 32 and Season 33 semifinals, while the Season 31 semifinals ended with a double elimination.

Season 35 has already shown it isn’t afraid to shake things up. Last month, Tyler Cameron and Jackson Olson were sent home in a rare double elimination on Horror Movie Night, after everyone was spared during Dedication Night.

The surprises kept coming from there. Julia Stiles was eliminated on Disney Night despite being viewed as one of the season’s early frontrunners.

Then last week, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated on Grammy Night, falling one week short of the semifinals. Many viewers had pegged Jenna as a likely winner, which made the result even more jarring.

That quarterfinal episode also featured Ezra and Daniella opening the night with an Argentine tango, while Amber delivered a paso doble. Both couples are now two dances away from a shot at the finale.

Whoever survives Tuesday night will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy when Season 35 crowns its winner next week.

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