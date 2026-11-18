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Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars during Tuesday night’s Season 35 semifinals, just one week before the finale.

The exit came as a genuine shock. Harry and Jenna earned perfect scores on both of their dances, which left them tied for first place on the leaderboard when the night wrapped, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

It’s the second stunning elimination in two weeks.

A pair of perfect scores wasn’t enough to save one fan favorite from elimination. (ABC/YouTube)

Last week, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated on Grammy Night despite being viewed by many fans as likely winners.

That episode drew the best ratings of the season so far, averaging 7.39 million viewers on ABC and Disney+.

Meanwhile, the odds got it wrong on Maura Higgins. Heading into the episode, Higgins was among the favorites to be eliminated in the DWTS semifinals, with bettors seeing her exit and a no-elimination night as equally likely.

Instead, the Love Island star scored a 30/30 for her Samba with Mark Ballas, reportedly her first perfect score of the season. She reportedly collapsed to the floor after the score was read.

Maura had reportedly been dealing with a rib injury in the lead-up to the semis, one that forced her to postpone rehearsals. She pushed through and is now headed to the finale.

The semifinal format asked a lot of the six remaining couples. Each pair performed two routines, one in a ballroom style and one in a Latin style, with the scores from both combined with viewer votes.

Harry and Jenna opened with a Paso doble that earned 30/30, then followed it with a Quickstep that also scored 30/30, for a total of 60.

That Quickstep was set to “Valerie,” a nod to Harry’s time on Glee. The couple danced to the version performed by Naya Rivera, who passed away in 2020, and Harry paid tribute to his late co-star after the routine.

“I feel like Dancing With the Stars is synonymous with Glee, and to be able to dance to Naya’s version, it means so much to so many people, including myself,” he said. “We miss you, baby girl.”

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov matched Harry and Jenna with two perfect scores, earning 30/30 for their Salsa and 30/30 for their Viennese waltz. That put them at 60 as well.

Maura and Mark followed their perfect Samba with a 29/30 for their Viennese waltz, finishing in third with 59.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach scored 27/30 for their Quickstep, then earned their first perfect score of the season with a Jive to “Footloose.” They ended the night with 57.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik picked up 27/30 for their Waltz and 28/30 for their Cha cha. That second dance included Tatyana’s first 10 from Carrie Ann Inaba, bringing their total to 55.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold landed at the bottom of the leaderboard, scoring 24/30 for both their Jive and their Quickstep for a total of 48.

Connor and Rylee will still dance in the finale, while the co-leaders were sent packing. Ouch.

On Dancing With the Stars, the couple with the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and viewer votes goes home each week, so the leaderboard alone doesn’t decide who stays.

That leaves five celebrities competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy: Tatyana Ali, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins and Connor Wood.

The finale airs next Tuesday, and it will be a little different from a typical episode. Host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that it will air live on both coasts, at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET.

That change matters for voting. Live voting usually happens only during the East Coast broadcast and closes shortly after the final performance, which has left West Coast viewers watching a delayed airing out of the loop.

Fans can cast up to 10 votes per couple through each voting method, which includes ABC’s website and text.

The finale will simulcast on ABC and Disney+ and stream the next day on Hulu, when one of the five remaining couples will be crowned the Season 35 champion.

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