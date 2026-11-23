Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donny Osmond says he won’t weigh in on the child sexual abuse allegations against his late friend Michael Jackson, explaining in a new interview published Monday that he would rather hold on to happier memories.

The singer, 68, was asked directly whether he believed there was truth to the accusations against the King of Pop. He didn’t take the bait.

“I’m not going to go there. I don’t want to go there. Because he was such a dear friend,” Donny said (via The Blast).

Singer Michael Jackson appears at the balcony of the Adlon Hotel with an unidentified child November 19, 2002 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Olaf Selchow/Getty Images)

His answer neither backed nor dismissed the claims. Instead, Donny made it clear that he simply doesn’t want to pick apart that chapter of Michael’s life in public.

“Mike is alleged to have done terrible things later on in his life, but I prefer to remember nicer times,” he continued. “I just want to hold on to the wonderful memory of those two kids trying to be kids.”

That shared childhood is at the heart of how Donny remembers his friend. Both men became famous as kids while performing with their siblings.

Donny rose to fame with The Osmonds before breaking out as a solo teen idol. Michael got his start fronting the Jackson 5 before launching one of the biggest solo careers in music history.

The friendship began when both were young performers dealing with a level of attention few kids ever experience, and it lasted for decades.

When asked how the allegations affected Michael, Donny pointed to a much bigger mix of forces that he believes wore the star down.

“I think a lot of things destroyed him. The pressure destroyed him, too, the expectations of all the people around him. There’s only so much blood in our veins,” he said.

Donny also recalled how curious Michael always was about his family and his everyday life away from the spotlight.

“Every time I’d go over, he’d be like: ‘How’s your family, tell me this, tell me that,’ because he realized I had something he didn’t have: normalcy,” Donny said. “It’s sad. We lost a genius.”

The “Puppy Love” singer also opened up about the last time the two spoke, roughly a year before Michael’s death.

Donny was out on tour when his phone rang. “I was on tour, and my phone rang, and I said hello, and I hear this little voice: ‘Donny?’ … I went, ‘Mike, where are you?'” he recalled.

According to Donny, Michael was hesitant at first to say where he was before finally explaining that he was in Phoenix with his kids.

Donny offered his friend a place to stay at his home in Provo, Utah, once the tour wrapped. He hoped the trip would give Michael some privacy and a break from the constant attention.

Michael sounded interested, but the visit never happened. “But he didn’t take me up on it, and that was the last time I spoke with him,” Donny said.

Michael died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Throughout his life, Michael denied allegations that he sexually abused children. He was investigated in 1993 after accusations involving Jordan Chandler. No criminal charges came out of that investigation, and Michael later reached a civil settlement with Chandler’s family.

In a separate criminal case in 2005, a jury acquitted Michael on all counts.

More allegations surfaced after his death, including claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

More recently, four Cascio siblings brought claims against Michael’s estate. In August, a federal judge sent their dispute to private arbitration under a clause in a 2019 settlement agreement.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources