Donald Trump’s Midterm Defeat Sparks Fears of Global ‘Revenge’ Attacks

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As we previously reported, Donald Trump is not happy about the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Now insiders are claiming that the GOP’s defeat has sparked fears of potential retaliatory moves against governments around the world (via Radar Online).

The outlet framed the possible fallout as global “revenge” attacks, with the concern centered on how the president might lash out on the world stage after a bruising night for his party at home.

U.S. President Donald Trump points during a campaign rally at the Shoemaker Center at Ohio University on October 28, 2026 in Chillicothe, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The report did not lay out a specific plan or target. The claims remain just that, and they are tied to the outlet’s own reporting rather than any public statement from the White House.

The report landed less than a day after Democrats seized both the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The results leave Republicans without a majority in either chamber for the final two years of Trump’s term, a major shift in how much of his agenda can move forward.

Trump didn’t take the loss quietly. He went to Truth Social early Wednesday morning to react to the results.

In that post, he signaled that he plans to lean heavily on his “VETO” power against whatever the new Democratic majorities try to pass.

He also congratulated Democrats on their wins, then claimed in the same message that Republicans would have come out on top if his own name had been on the ballot.

Trump wasn’t a candidate this year. Still, he spent the final stretch of the campaign trying to carry GOP candidates over the finish line, and he has reportedly pointed a finger at Fox News as the results rolled in.

His final push was messy. The Republican National Committee first announced he would skip in-person appearances in Iowa and Kansas in favor of a “72-hour sprint” of phone rallies aimed at voters in nearly 20 states.

That plan was scrapped, and Trump rescheduled both rallies for Sunday, adding stops in Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa, on top of the calls.

Both states had competitive Senate races that could have decided which party controlled the chamber. Voter frustration over affordability shaped much of the campaign.

Trump remains president. The midterms decided control of Congress, not the White House.

What does change is the balance of power. Democrats will hold the majority in both chambers, which means Trump’s veto threat is likely to become a regular part of the next two years as the two sides clash over legislation.

Late-night television wasted no time weighing in. Jimmy Kimmel Live! taped later than usual on Tuesday, letting Kimmel celebrate early results before most of his rivals.

“It seems to be after all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s a-s, Jon Husted’s a-s, the only a-s on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” Kimmel joked.

The host was referencing Trump’s comments about the appearances of sitting and aspiring members of Congress. Husted, a Republican Senate hopeful, lost his race.

Across the country, seats once considered safe for Republicans turned into tight contests, while races expected to be close became lopsided Democratic wins.

The new Democratic majorities take over in January, setting up the final two years of Trump’s term with the opposing party in charge of both the House and Senate.