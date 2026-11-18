Reading Time: 3 minutes

US intelligence indicates Iran has been developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, seven US officials told CNN.

The officials are still debating whether Iran could, or would, actually carry out such a plot.

Sources familiar with the latest intelligence described the plans as an effort to keep options open for now, not a sign that an attack is imminent.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on November 16, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Two of the sources said the plot is very specific, though, and includes locations and targets. The situation has reportedly set off a wave of contingency planning inside the US government.

The White House is downplaying the danger. Spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement that the US is keeping an eye on every possible threat, but that there are currently no credible threats against the homeland.

A senior official has also reportedly said it is “unlikely” that Iran would attack the US with a dirty bomb.

Even one of the sources close to the intelligence questioned whether Iran could pull it off, saying it’s debatable whether the country actually has the personnel to carry out such a plan.

Still, US officials reportedly see the intelligence as a sign of an alarming willingness by Iran to escalate. There is no evidence Tehran has decided to move forward, according to the sources.

That escalation comes as Iran faces heavy pressure from continuing US military strikes and a severe economic blockade that senior administration officials say is “devastating” the country.

The US and Iran have been in conflict since February, when Trump launched the war. Intermittent diplomatic talks to end it are ongoing, and Trump said last week that the war would be over “pretty soon.”

Separately, Trump reportedly warned Iran over an alleged plot against administration officials, saying the US was treating it very seriously.

Officials held several meetings over the past week on how to counter the threat, two of the sources said. One described that planning as “prudent.”

The threats from Iran also led the Secret Service to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to a military residence last week.

Iranian plots against current and former US officials go back to Trump’s first term. They include a 2024 plan to hire a hitman to assassinate Trump, and they have largely focused on chances to kill officials while traveling abroad.

Officials warned that the US is highly vulnerable to an attack with unconventional weapons. Iran wouldn’t necessarily need to smuggle trained operatives into the country, since it would only have to persuade someone already living in the US to carry out an attack.

US intelligence has also picked up Iranian communications claiming the country has hidden bomb-making materials inside the US, according to one source. Officials are split on how credible that is.

One source said that because the border was so porous for much of the past decade, it would have been easy to bring in operatives who could acquire and stash bomb components.

Another source said many national security officials assume nuclear materials have been prepositioned in the US for years, if not decades. In that source’s view, Iran’s capability hasn’t grown. What has changed is its incentive.

The Defense Department referred questions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Mission to the United Nations in New York said Iran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances “completely illegitimate” and flatly rejected the accusations as false and fabricated. The statement did not directly address the dirty bomb intelligence.

So what is a dirty bomb? It is a conventional bomb packed with radioactive material, and it is very different from a nuclear bomb, which relies on nuclear fission and would be exponentially more destructive.

A dirty bomb can still spread dangerous radiation across several blocks or even miles. Experts say most casualties would likely come from the blast itself rather than the radiation.

The devices are no harder to build than any conventional bomb. The tough part is getting hold of the radioactive material.

One of the sources compared such a device to a suicide bomber, calling it a weapon of terror rather than precision, and warned it could make people seriously ill and leave certain areas uninhabitable.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

See more THG in Google. Add us as a preferred source to get more of our stories in your Top Stories. Add to preferred sources