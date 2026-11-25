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Let’s hope that the next Bond girl doesn’t “cheat on him like a dog.”

Mere weeks ago, Robert Pattinson landed the role of the new James Bond.

Donald Trump decided to endorse the casting, even doing a peculiar sort of research in the process.

Leave it to Trump to use article about his old tweets, which he read aloud, to decide how he feels about something.

Donald Trump speaks on November 23, 2026. (Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘He looks nice’

The New York Post reports that Trump paid a level of attention to questions about Pattinson’s casting that he normally only reserves for his absurd ballroom.

“He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck,” Trump commented.

Before sending these well wishes, however, he asked his likely very unwell aide Natalie Harp to do research on him.

Harp brought him articles — because Trump wanted to know, in his mind, the most important thing to know about anyone.

“I always like people that like me,” Trump commented, as if this were a good trait. But hey, it’s honest. The man loves to be adored.

Among the articles that Trump’s Obsession-reenacting aide presented him with were articles about his 2012 tweets.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again — just watch,” Trump tweeted at the time.

(This came up during Trump’s 2016 campaign as one of the many bizarre examples of his way of thinking and apparent dislike of both women and dogs — and this was before we learned more about Trump’s history of adultery.)

Trump read the old tweet aloud. You know how old people are.

Notably, this was one of multiple tweets that Trump — then a reality star — posted during a span of several weeks in 2012.

‘I always like people that like me’

Apparently, whatever else Trump allegedly read in the articles that Harp gave him left him feeling satisfied.

(How much did he actually read? We don’t know. One has to imagine that he soon became bored with anything about Pattinson that was not also, in some way, about Trump.)

“That’s cute,” Trump remarked.

“He says nice things,” he then added.

Pattinson has a reputation for getting anxious during interviews and sort of compulsively lying. Unlike Trump, his lies are usually harmless and entertaining.

News of Pattinson’s casting elicited backlash from weirdo James Bond fans who seem to long for the days when avowed real-life misogynists played the role.

But he received King Charles’ endorsement to play the role.

(It’s not up to the British monarchy, an institution that for some reason still exists in 2026, but the remark may have calmed some of those who think that Sean Connery should rise from the grave to return to the role.)

Pattinson is the first Millennial actor to play James Bond. He is the first new actor to take on the mantle in about a quarter of a century.

We’ll be excited to see his take on 007. And we’ll look forward to the hopefully unhinged press tours.

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