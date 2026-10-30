Donald Trump Abruptly Reverses Decision to Cancel Iowa and Kansas Rallies Ahead of Midterms

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We’re just days away from the 2026 midterm elections, and even though Donald Trump is not on the ballot, he’s been campaigning nonstop.

Now, a series of abrupt changes in the president’s travel schedule is creating confusion among voters.

After initially canceling planned weekend appearances in Iowa and Kansas, Trump has now rescheduled both rallies for Sunday, a person familiar with the plans tells AP.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Crossroads Arena on October 26, 2026 in Corinth, Mississippi. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The source spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the president’s schedule.

The last-minute switch comes as Republicans make a final push to protect their congressional majorities ahead of the midterm elections.

The contests have been shaped by voter concerns about affordability and Trump’s standing with the public, leaving the GOP working to energize its supporters in the closing days of the campaign.

The Republican National Committee had announced Thursday that Trump would skip the in-person events and instead participate in a “72-hour sprint” of phone rallies.

The plan was intended to let him reach voters in nearly 20 states, with the possibility of additional calls being added.

The original schedule called for Trump to visit Salina, Kansas, on Saturday, followed by Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday. Under the revised plans, both stops will take place Sunday, alongside the phone rallies added to his schedule.

The two states are especially important for Republicans because each has a competitive Senate race that could help determine whether the party holds onto its majority.

Trump has already visited both states this month to campaign for Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and Iowa Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson, who currently serves in the House.

The president also pushed back against speculation that the canceled Kansas stop had anything to do with his health or stamina.

Asked about the change Thursday, Trump insisted he felt fine and suggested Marshall did not need him there.

“I’m not going to Kansas because he’s doing very well,” Trump said, referring to the senator. He added, “I feel perfect,” before saying he did not feel he had to make the trip.

Vice President JD Vance has also been helping Republicans on the campaign trail. He traveled to Kansas earlier this week to support Marshall and visited Iowa in September to campaign alongside the party’s House candidates. A planned Friday appearance in St. Cloud, Minnesota, was also dropped following a scheduling change.

Trump praised Marshall during a Friday morning interview with a Kansas City radio station, calling him “fantastic.” He credited the senator with pressing his administration on policies he said would benefit Kansas farmers, including expanding tax-free use of red-dyed diesel.

The president also took aim at Marshall’s Democratic opponent, Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton, describing him as a “radical” and criticizing his liberal views. Hamilton, meanwhile, has joked that Marshall would call Jesus “woke” if the two were standing together today.

With Election Day approaching, Trump’s schedule has become a moving target. But the president is now expected to make the Iowa and Kansas stops after all, giving both Republican candidates another opportunity to benefit from his presence on the campaign trail.