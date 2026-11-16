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Donald Trump went after 60 Minutes on Truth Social on Monday, slamming the CBS newsmagazine over a Sunday report on U.S. military failures at the start of the war with Iran.

The president didn’t just take issue with the story. He took a swipe at the people in charge of the show.

“The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors,” Trump wrote.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on November 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The segment that set him off was reported by Norah O’Donnell. It examined how prepared the U.S. military was when the conflict with Iran began, and the picture it painted wasn’t flattering.

According to the report, the Tehran regime launched drone attacks on American bases at the outset of the war. One of those drones struck an Army command post in Kuwait, killing six soldiers.

The story was built around a whistleblower’s account of what went wrong as Iran’s drone counterattacks hit U.S. forces.

Trump disputed the report’s findings in his post. He claimed the segment inaccurately characterized the attacks by Iran on American troops.

The broadside is a notable change of tone. Trump has praised CBS News and its editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, in the past, which makes his attack on the show’s “new people” stand out.

Trump’s beef with 60 Minutes is nothing new, but this time the target wasn’t the old regime at the newsmagazine. By his account, the current leadership has managed to outdo the people who came before them, and not in a good way.

The post also continues a recent pattern of the president pushing back on criticism of how things are being run.

Just a day earlier, Donald Trump blamed the nationwide flight chaos on a ‘bunch of old broken stuff’, pointing to aging air traffic control equipment after an FAA ground stop froze air travel across the country.

In that case, he later shifted the blame to the Biden administration, calling the situation a “disaster” and saying of his predecessor’s team, “Everything they touched turned bad.”

This time, his frustration landed squarely on CBS.

The 60 Minutes report focused on the opening stretch of the war, when the drone strikes on American bases exposed what the segment described as failures in the military’s preparation.

The deaths of the six soldiers at the Kuwait command post were at the center of the report, which aired Sunday night before Trump fired back the following day.

Trump’s post questioned the segment’s account of the Iranian attacks themselves, while his jab at the show’s leadership turned a dispute over a single story into a broader attack on the program.

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