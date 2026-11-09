Donald Trump Offers White House Press Secretary Job to UFC’s Dana White

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If you thought the appointment of Stephen Miller as chief of staff would be the only questionable hire of Donald Trump’s lame duck era, you’ve got another thing coming.

On November 7, the president announced that UFC CEO Dana White had been offered the position of White House press secretary.

And because this is Trump we’re talking about, the proposed arrangement apparently included bringing several professional fighters along for the ride.

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White greets President Donald Trump on stage during a Keep America Great rally on February 20, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

But White wouldn’t be expected to handle the job entirely on his own. Trump also suggested that several UFC stars serve as his assistants, including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump continued. “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

If nothing else, it would certainly make White House press briefings more interesting.

White appeared to play along with the announcement, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post on Instagram along with an image of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium. His caption? “On to the next chapter.”

However, the UFC boss didn’t immediately confirm whether he was actually interested in trading the Octagon for the White House briefing room.

Speaking at a boxing event in London, White acknowledged the announcement and said he was heading to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump on Monday.

“I’m sure I’ll have more to talk about after that,” he told reporters.

There was, however, a significant development the following day. Trump told reporters on Sunday that the supposed job offer was never serious.

“I was kidding, of course,” the president explained, adding that White was a capable person who seemed to like the idea.

Trump said the inclusion of UFC fighters as potential assistants should have made the joke obvious.

The announcement came amid considerable upheaval within Trump’s administration. The White House press secretary position has been vacant since Katie Zacharia departed in October after just five days in the job. Her predecessor, Karoline Leavitt, announced her departure in August, citing a desire to spend more time with her family.

Meanwhile, White has maintained a close relationship with Trump for years. He publicly supported the president at the 2016 and 2024 Republican National Conventions, introducing him at the latter event.

White also helped bring the UFC to the White House South Lawn in June for a special event celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Whether Monday’s meeting produces anything beyond another friendly conversation remains to be seen. But at least Trump has made one thing clear: He isn’t necessarily looking for a traditional approach to filling his administration’s vacancies.